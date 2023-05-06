Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals for Match 50 of IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to extend their promising run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

With five wins from nine matches, Bangalore are currently placed fifth in the standings. However, the close-knit nature of the points table means that they could make significant strides upwards with a win.

RCB could move up to the second spot if they secure two points against DC, with the three teams above them having played one game more. Faf du Plessis and Co. will also be keen on identifying the right combination as they approach the business end of the league stage.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 50 of IPL 2023 against DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

DC vs RCB: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis seems to have fully recovered from his rib injury

RCB have signed Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey in a signing that came out of the blue. Quite why they settled on the veteran is a mystery; perhaps they think he could help out with their middle-order concerns.

Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Shahbaz Ahmed haven't given a great account of themselves this season, and Jadhav might be incorporated into the fold immediately. However, he's bound to be rusty, and bringing him in so soon might not help either party.

So RCB might stick with three of the above domestic quartet, with one of them perhaps coming in as an impact player.

Du Plessis and Co. might consider the place of Karn Sharma, who has impressed whenever called upon. The leg-spinner picked up two wickets in the last game, but conditions in Delhi won't be as spin-friendly as those in Lucknow. Nevertheless, Shahbaz losing his place in the side might mean that Karn gets an extended run.

Harshal Patel has been dealing with a finger injury that has prevented him from batting, so he could be another impact player candidate. Vyshak Vijaykumar could be his competition in that regard, with Josh Hazlewood's return having boosted the side's pace-bowling unit.

RCB have experimented with several combinations in IPL 2023, and none of them have seemed ideal. It remains to be seen the approach they take against DC.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 50 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

Impact player candidates: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Kedar Jadhav.

