Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI vs Rajasthan Royals for Match 60 of IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

With five wins from 11 matches, RCB are currently placed seventh in the standings. They have won only one of their last four matches in the league and desperately need to find some form.

Bangalore will be effectively eliminated from the playoff race if they lose to Rajasthan, who have an excellent record at home. They also enter this game on the back of a thumping win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bangalore will know that they can't afford to get their team selection wrong.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 60 of IPL 2023 against RR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs RCB: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder with 576 runs in 11 matches

RCB have experimented with quite a few playing XIs and impact player combinations, but none of them have worked out perfectly so far. That's largely because some of their decisions have been influenced by injuries.

However, the team management must take some accountability for being poor from a tactical standpoint. Bangalore have appeared to have always chosen the wrong option when it comes to their impact player, and they haven't been able to get the most out of the resources at their disposal.

Wanindu Hasaranga hasn't been at his best with the ball this year. To make things worse, he hasn't been trusted enough to bat higher up the order. The Sri Lankan star's place in the side might not be under threat just yet, but RCB will have to take some tough calls if he doesn't turn his season around.

Harshal Patel and Vyshak Vijaykumar haven't been at their best this season either. The Royal Challengers might not have many better alternatives, though, and could retain faith in the duo one more time.

Expect them to stick to a similar combination, with Kedar Jadhav and one of the fast bowlers potentially swapping as the impact players.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 60 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

Impact player candidates: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma.

