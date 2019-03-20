×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Team Composition and Analysis

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
185   //    20 Mar 2019, 18:07 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore got some fairly decent deals at the recently concluded IPL Auctions in Jaipur. During the IPL 2019 auctions, the Virat Kohli led RCB had traded in Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, while letting go of Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum.

However, the headline buys were Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and Windies sensation in Shimron Hetmeyar.

A look at the players bought by RCB in the auction-

Heinrich Klaasen - Rs. 50 lakh, Himmat Singh - Rs. 65 lakh, Milind Kumar - Rs. 20 lakh, Prayas Barman - Rs. 1.50 crore, Akshdeep Nath - Rs. 3.60 crore, Shimron Hetmyer - Rs. 4.20 crore, Gurkeerat Singh - Rs. 50 lakh, Devdutt Padikal - Rs. 20 lakh, Shivam Dube - Rs. 5 crore

RCB Squad-

Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar

Here's the complete analysis of the RCB Squad for the 2019 edition:

Batting

Like every year, RCB boast of a strong squad on paper with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers being the lynchpin of their batting unit. RCB's nemesis over the years has been the lack of potency in the middle-order putting a humongous pressure on Kohli and de Villiers.

This year, they have managed to plug in some of those holes by roping in the likes of Himmat Singh, Devdatt Padikal, Akshdeep Nath and the flavour of the season- Shimron Hetmyer.

Advertisement

Himmat Singh was the leading run-scorer for India U23 in the recently concluded Emerging Nations cup, finishing with 225 runs at an average of 112.50. The impressive thing about Singh is his ability to step on the gas in the middle overs and can stroke sixes at will (7 sixes in ACC Asia Cup).

Shimron Hetmyer could be the answer to the long-standing problem of RCB's lack of flexibility in the middle-order. The southpaw, as he has shown in the CPL and also for the Windies, boasts of the ability to adapt to different batting position- a much-needed cushion for any T20 side.

Wicket-Keeper

This was a masterstroke by the Challengers. After letting go of Quinton de Kock, RCB roped in Henrich Klaasen (Rs 50 Lakh) as a back-up for Parthiv Patel. While Patel will certainly the first choice keeper who will open the innings, Klaasen is a more than able replacement, should the Indian wicket-keeper gets injured or endures an underwhelming season.

All-rounder

After letting go of Corey Anderson, trading Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh and snapping the much-talked-about all-rounder Shivam Dube, RCB has beefed up their all-rounder department which already has the likes of Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme.

Picking Shivam Dube was a smart pick as the all-rounder. Playing for Mumbai, he was very impressive in the 2018 domestic season.

With Moeen Ali and Stoinis set to leave the IPL midway to prepare for the 2019 World Cup, Dubey and Colin de Grandhomme are great backups.

Bowling

They can maul the bowlers with their whirlwind batting. But, can they defend? This has been a dreaded question RCB fans ask themselves every year.

Spin bowling remains in the able hands of Yuzvendra Chahal backed up by Pawan Negi and a teenage prodigy in Prayas Barman.

Last year, RCB were unlucky to miss out on the services of Nathan Coulter Nile, who injured himself before the season. He is expected to be back this season and will join the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, and Kulwant Kejroliya.

Death bowling still remains the issue, an area due to which RCB lost a plethora of tight games. How they fare this time around will certainly depend on their bowler's ability to squeeze out the opposition batters in tight situations.

Ratings –

Batting – 8/10

All-rounders – 9/10

Bowling – 7/10

Let us know your thoughts on RCB’s team and if they have a chance to win their first-ever IPL title.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
The Bharat Army is the Indian Cricket Team's No.1 Global Supporter Group. The Bharat Army has become famous in its association with Team India for its passionate and committed support travelling around the world supporting Team India for almost 20 years. Visit https://www.bharatarmy.com for more details and Register yourself as a Member for Free.
IPL 2019 Team Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore SWOT analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Strongest Possible XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team feat. Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
3 best foreign bowlers who have represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2019 Schedule: Complete timetable with venue details and match timings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
All time Royal Challengers Bangalore XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us