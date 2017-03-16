Write an Article

RPS IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Rising Pune Supergiant's fixtures

The complete list of fixtures of Rising Pune Supergiant.

by Manish Pathak @manishpathak187
News 16 Mar 2017, 15:11 IST
Steven Smith
Smith will captain the side this season

Rising Pune Supergiant have made news even before the season commences. First, they sacked MS Dhoni as their captain and then splashed huge cash for English all-rounder Ben Stokes. 

Steven Smith has been appointed captain of the side which struggled big time in the previous season. Also, they could be playing their final season as an IPL franchise and hence they should look to go for the kill this time around. 

The entire Pune squad:
MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar, Usman Khawaja, Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Dan Christian, Milind Tandon, R Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary, Lockie Ferguson 

Here is the entire schedule of RPS this season:

DateMatch VenueTime
April 6, 2017RPS vs Mumbai IndiansMCA Stadium, Pune8:00 PM
April 8, 2017RPS vs Kings XI PunjabHolkar Stadium, Indore4:00 PM
April 11, 2017RPS vs Delhi DaredevilsMCA Stadium, Pune8:00 PM
April 14, 2017RPS vs Gujarat LionsSCA Stadium, Rajkot8:00 PM
April 16, 2017RPS vs Royal Challengers BangaloreM Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore8:00 PM
April 22, 2017RPS vs Sunrisers HyderabadMCA Stadium, Pune8:00 PM
April 24, 2017RPS vs Mumbai IndiansWankhede Stadium, Mumbai8:00 PM
April 26, 2017RPS vs Kolkata Knight RidersMCA Stadium, Pune8:00 PM
April 29, 2017RPS vs Royal Challengers BangaloreMCA Stadium, Pune4:00 PM
May 1, 2017RPS vs Gujarat LionsMCA Stadium, Pune8:00 PM
May 3, 2017RPS vs Kolkata Knight RidersEden Gardens, Kolkata8:00 PM
May 6, 2017RPS vs Sunrisers HyderabadRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad4:00 PM
May 12, 2017RPS vs Delhi DaredevilsFeroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi8:00 PM
May 14, 2017RPS vs Kings XI PunjabMCA Stadium, Pune4:00 PM

With a well-balanced squad at their disposal, Pune would look to book their berth in the playoffs. 

Schedule of the playoffs:

DateMatchVenueTime(IST)
May 16th2017Qualifier 1TBA8:00 P.M
May 17th 2017EliminatorTBA8:00 P.M
May 19th 2017Qualifier 2TBA8:00 P.M
21st May 2017FinalRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad8:00 P.M
 
