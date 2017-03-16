RPS IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Rising Pune Supergiant's fixtures
The complete list of fixtures of Rising Pune Supergiant.
Rising Pune Supergiant have made news even before the season commences. First, they sacked MS Dhoni as their captain and then splashed huge cash for English all-rounder Ben Stokes.
Steven Smith has been appointed captain of the side which struggled big time in the previous season. Also, they could be playing their final season as an IPL franchise and hence they should look to go for the kill this time around.
The entire Pune squad:
MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar, Usman Khawaja, Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Dan Christian, Milind Tandon, R Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary, Lockie Ferguson
Here is the entire schedule of RPS this season:
Download the PDF file here:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|April 6, 2017
|RPS vs Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|8:00 PM
|April 8, 2017
|RPS vs Kings XI Punjab
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|4:00 PM
|April 11, 2017
|RPS vs Delhi Daredevils
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|8:00 PM
|April 14, 2017
|RPS vs Gujarat Lions
|SCA Stadium, Rajkot
|8:00 PM
|April 16, 2017
|RPS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
|8:00 PM
|April 22, 2017
|RPS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|8:00 PM
|April 24, 2017
|RPS vs Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|8:00 PM
|April 26, 2017
|RPS vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|8:00 PM
|April 29, 2017
|RPS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|4:00 PM
|May 1, 2017
|RPS vs Gujarat Lions
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|8:00 PM
|May 3, 2017
|RPS vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|8:00 PM
|May 6, 2017
|RPS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|4:00 PM
|May 12, 2017
|RPS vs Delhi Daredevils
|Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi
|8:00 PM
|May 14, 2017
|RPS vs Kings XI Punjab
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|4:00 PM
With a well-balanced squad at their disposal, Pune would look to book their berth in the playoffs.
Schedule of the playoffs:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|May 16th2017
|Qualifier 1
|TBA
|8:00 P.M
|May 17th 2017
|Eliminator
|TBA
|8:00 P.M
|May 19th 2017
|Qualifier 2
|TBA
|8:00 P.M
|21st May 2017
|Final
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|8:00 P.M