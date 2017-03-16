RPS IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Rising Pune Supergiant's fixtures

The complete list of fixtures of Rising Pune Supergiant.

Smith will captain the side this season

Rising Pune Supergiant have made news even before the season commences. First, they sacked MS Dhoni as their captain and then splashed huge cash for English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Steven Smith has been appointed captain of the side which struggled big time in the previous season. Also, they could be playing their final season as an IPL franchise and hence they should look to go for the kill this time around.

The entire Pune squad:

MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar, Usman Khawaja, Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Dan Christian, Milind Tandon, R Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary, Lockie Ferguson

Here is the entire schedule of RPS this season:

Download the PDF file here:



Date Match Venue Time April 6, 2017 RPS vs Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 8:00 PM April 8, 2017 RPS vs Kings XI Punjab Holkar Stadium, Indore 4:00 PM April 11, 2017 RPS vs Delhi Daredevils MCA Stadium, Pune 8:00 PM April 14, 2017 RPS vs Gujarat Lions SCA Stadium, Rajkot 8:00 PM April 16, 2017 RPS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 8:00 PM April 22, 2017 RPS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 8:00 PM April 24, 2017 RPS vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM April 26, 2017 RPS vs Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 8:00 PM April 29, 2017 RPS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MCA Stadium, Pune 4:00 PM May 1, 2017 RPS vs Gujarat Lions MCA Stadium, Pune 8:00 PM May 3, 2017 RPS vs Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 8:00 PM May 6, 2017 RPS vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 4:00 PM May 12, 2017 RPS vs Delhi Daredevils Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi 8:00 PM May 14, 2017 RPS vs Kings XI Punjab MCA Stadium, Pune 4:00 PM

With a well-balanced squad at their disposal, Pune would look to book their berth in the playoffs.

Schedule of the playoffs: