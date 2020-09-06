RR Match Schedule 2020: Rajasthan Royals full schedule & time table for IPL 2020

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals will be on a mission to win their first title since 2008 when they take the field in the UAE for IPL 2020. They will play their first match against 3-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on 22nd September at Sharjah.

Steve Smith will lead the Royals this year, and for the first time in many years, Ajinkya Rahane will not be a part of the team.

Rajasthan traded Rahane out to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020 and appointed Smith as their full-time captain. The Jaipur-based franchise has an excellent record in the UAE.

Back in 2014, the Royals managed to win all of their five fixtures in the Gulf nation. Thus, Smith and co. would look to draw inspiration from their record in the UAE and improve their performance from last season, where they failed to make the play-offs.

It is noteworthy that Rajasthan has not made it to the IPL final even once since winning the trophy in 2008. The closest they came to the title was in 2013 when they finished third after losing to the Mumbai Indians in the 2nd Qualifier.

Steve Smith has an outstanding record as a captain in the IPL, having led the Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of 2017.

Also, Rajasthan has added some exciting names to their IPL 2020 squad. They retained their overseas stars Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes. And, at the IPL 2020 Auction, they added former KXIP skipper David Miller, former Purple Cap winner Andrew Tye, and T20 specialists Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran to their foreign contingent.

Besides, former IPL Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa and U-19 stars Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Akash Singh also joined RR ahead of IPL 2020.

Here's a look at RR's full IPL 2020 timetable.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 Timetable

Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on 22nd September. They will play three afternoon matches - one against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11th October in Dubai while the other noon matches will see RR locking horns with RCB on 3rd and 17th October in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

RR's league phase will end with a game against Kolkata Knight Riders on 1st November in Dubai.