RR Match Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The complete list of fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday. Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata will host the group-stage matches of the tournament, but none of the 8 teams will play at their home venue.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), who finished with the wooden spoon last year, will be seen in action for the first time in IPL 2021 on 12 April, when they take on the Punjab Kings. They will then lock horns with the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings.

RR have three afternoon games in IPL 2021, against the Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their final league game sees them face off against the Punjab Kings on 22 May. KKR will play five games in Mumbai, four in Delhi, three in Kolkata and two in Bangalore.

RR pulled off the most expensive signing in the history of the IPL auction when they signed Chris Morris for a whopping INR 16.25 crores. The franchise also acquired Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rahman and Englishman Liam Livingstone, apart from domestic talents Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh.

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, K C Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

Here is the Rajasthan Royals' full schedule for IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals full schedule for IPL 2021

Jos Buttler is RR's talisman at the top of the order

Match 4: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 12 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 15 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 19 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 16: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 22 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 24 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, 29 April - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST, 2 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 32: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 5 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 36: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 8 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 40: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 11 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 43: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 13 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 46: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, 16 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 49: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 18 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 54: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 22 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore