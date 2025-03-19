RR strongest playing 11 plus Impact Player options for IPL 2025 ft. Wanindu Hasaranga & Tushar Deshpande

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have gotten close in recent years, but they are yet to replicate their success from the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise, which reached the 2022 final, has been in regular playoff contention in recent times, but without a trophy to show for it.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Royals placed a high amount of faith in their Indian players, retaining them for exorbitant amounts. They released the likes of Jos Buttler and signed quality players in the auction, but it seems like the issues that have plagued them over the years in the league have persisted.

Nevertheless, RR have a few combinations to play around with.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

On that note, here is RR's strongest XI, apart from a set of impact player options, for IPL 2025.

Openers: Sanju Samson (c & wk) and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't at his best in IPL 2024 and will want to return to his destructive self at the top of the order. He's likely to have a new opening partner in the form of captain Sanju Samson, who has taken up that role for the national team in the T20I format.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer

New signing Nitish Rana should slot in at No. 3 for RR, with Riyan Parag sticking to his favored No. 4 role after recovering from a troublesome injury.

Wanindu Hasaranga's batting skills are best utilized against spin in the middle overs, and that could push the retained duo of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer down the order. Jurel and Hetmyer are quality players and will have a lot on their plate while trying to shore up a somewhat thin batting unit.

Lower Order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR's overseas bowling signings, Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana, will certainly have to be part of the playing XI. Archer's fitness will be followed closely, while Theekshana will have to give the team some wicket-taking threat across phases.

Sandeep Sharma, who was retained as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will be part of the pace attack alongside Tushar Deshpande, who was in high demand. The duo will need to support Archer both in the powerplay and at the death, especially if RR are unable to bring in an additional pace option as an impact player.

Impact Player Options - Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Speaking of additional pace options, Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak are the obvious candidates and could be selected based on the conditions. Ideally, though, the Royals would want to beef up their batting by bringing in Shubham Dubey, who has been part of the franchise before.

A couple of unorthodox options are at RR's disposal as well. They don't have a left-arm spinner in their first-choice side, and Kumar Kartikeya is an obvious candidate against right-hander heavy oppositions.

Meanwhile, young Vaibhav Suryavanshi has reportedly been hitting the ball well and could be employed if Rajasthan are willing to give a player so inexperienced a chance at the highest level.

