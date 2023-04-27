RR vs CSK, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

The two teams, who are in the top half of the table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), are set to go up against each other in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

After starting their IPL 2023 campaign on a high note, Rajasthan have endured a minor slump in their form, having lost three of their last four encounters. Their last match saw them suffer a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) away from home.

After being put in to bat first, RCB had a dodgy start, losing two wickets within the first three overs. Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) then played remarkably and took the team's total to 189/9.

In reply, RR were in a comfortable position at 92/1 at the halfway point. However, Harshal Patel, who came in as an impact substitute, claimed three wickets as RCB won the game by a slim margin of seven runs.

RR are currently placed third in the points table with eight points in seven games.

CSK batting scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of CSK vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

Unlike Rajasthan, Chennai Super Kings will enter tonight's game on the back of a resounding win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 23.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss at Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. The decision did not work in his team's favor at all as the Super Kings posted a mammoth 235-run total on the board.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway first started with a 73-run opening partnership before Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube joined forces for the third wicket. Rahane and Dube added 85 runs in only 31 balls.

While Dube was dismissed for a quick-fire 21-ball 50, Rahane remained unbeaten for 71, that he made in just 29 deliveries. This led CSK to mount the highest-ever total (235/4) in Kolkata.

Bowling scorecard of CSK vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

Chasing 236, the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a disappointing start. Narayan Jagadeesan and Sunil Narine were back in the hut early. Half-centuries from Rinku Singh and Jason Roy ensured KKR avoided an embarrassing defeat.

Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each for CSK. Their brilliant bowling helped the visitors restrict KKR to 186/8 in 20 overs.

Following their 49-run win over KKR, CSK became the first team to touch double digits in the standings this year. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue their dominance tonight as well.

