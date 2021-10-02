RR vs CSK Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

For two men who are quite similar as captains and cricketers, Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni have experienced contrasting fortunes in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

While Samson has been the rock of the RR batting lineup and has put the team on the back en route to contending for the Orange Cap, Dhoni has hardly had any batting to do. Understandably, their teams, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are placed close to opposite ends of the IPL 2021 points table.

RR are placed seventh with four wins from 11 games, and desperately need a win to keep their playoff dreams alive. With losses to the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) casting a pale shadow on their heist against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the inaugural IPL champions are one loss away from their future being out of their hands.

Meanwhile, CSK are sitting pretty at the top of the table, with nine wins from 11 games and the best net run rate in the competition. The Men in Yellow would effectively seal a top-two spot with a win against RR thanks to their net run rate and would then have some respite heading into the playoffs, which they have already qualified for.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 ended in a comprehensive CSK win. After managing 188/9 thanks to all-round contributions, a three-wicket haul from Moeen Ali restricted RR to just 143.

IPL 2021: Can RR pull a rabbit out of the hat against the table toppers?

Ravindra Jadeja has been immense for CSK in IPL 2021

Unfortunately for RR, their three-match losing streak isn't likely to be broken. Up against the most formidable team in IPL 2021 thus far, Sanju Samson's men don't have easy answers to their problems.

Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while in good form, haven't been able to convert their starts into big scores. The middle order has failed to come good, with Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia and Liam Livingstone contributing nothing with the bat.

Mustafizur Rahman has been the lone bright spark in the bowling department, with expensive signing Chris Morris having a disastrous run in the UAE. The spin department, which is unfortunately led by Tewatia, has been woeful as well.

Meanwhile, CSK have all bases covered. Their opening combination has consistently produced results, and apart from the form of Suresh Raina, the three-time champions don't have much to worry about.

Josh Hazlewood clinched the Man of the Match award in the previous game for a superb three-wicket haul, while Dwayne Bravo has been immense in the three games he has played in the UAE leg. Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja have chipped in regularly, while Deepak Chahar is due a matchwinning performance soon.

While RR have a shot at upsetting CSK, it would need a miraculous individual performance - something that hasn't happened often enough in IPL 2021 so far. We might see MS Dhoni's men coast to yet another win over RR in Match 47 of IPL 2021.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 47 of IPL 2021

