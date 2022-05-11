RR vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 58

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. With the business end of the tournament approaching, neither side can afford to slip from here.

The game is particularly significant for Delhi, who have 10 points after 11 matches and have lost three of their last five matches. Rajasthan have some breathing space with 14 points from 11 games but will not want to leave things too late as far as playoffs qualification is concerned.

In their previous match, Delhi received a pounding at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bowling first, they conceded 208 runs before folding for 117 in the chase. In contrast, Rajasthan did well to end their two-game losing streak by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. The previous meeting between RR and DC was marred by the no-ball controversy. Hopefully, Wednesday's clash will be remembered for cricketing reasons.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rishabh Pant said:

“The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive.”

Delhi have made two changes to their playing XI. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya for Khaleel Ahmed. RR have made one forced change. With Shimron Hetmyer unavailable, Rassie van der Dussen replaces him.

RR vs DC - Today's Match Playing XIs

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

DC playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

DC squad: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

RR vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nikhil Patwardhan, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna