RR vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. Rajasthan are on top of the points table, with four wins from four matches. Gujarat are in seventh position, with two wins and three losses.

In their previous match, RR got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first, Rajasthan Royals held RCB to 183-3 despite Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113 off 72 balls. In the chase, Jos Buttler slammed 100* off 58, while Sanju Samson smashed 69 off 42 as RR got home in 19.1 overs.

GT suffered a 33-run loss at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match. Bowling first, LSG did well to restrict Gujarat Titans to 163-5. Yash Thakur then claimed 5-30 as Gujarat were bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have met five times in the IPL, with GT winning four matches and RR one. One of Gujarat's triumphs was registered in the 2022 IPL final when Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance guided GT to a seven-wicket win.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

RR vs GT head-to-head record in Jaipur

RR and GT have met only once in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Gujarat Titans won the clash by nine wickets as Rashid Khan starred with brilliant figures of 3-14.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Rajasthan and Gujarat have met five times in the IPL. Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals thrice in the 2022 edition. RR registered the first victory in Ahmedabad in the 2023 edition, but Gujarat won the second fixture by nine wickets in Jaipur.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the five Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans games:

GT (119/1) beat RR (118) by 9 wickets, May 5, 2023

RR (179/7) beat GT (177/7) by 3 wickets, April 16, 2023

GT (133/3) beat RR (130/9) by 7 wickets, May 29, 2022

GT (191/3) beat RR (188/6) by 7 wickets, May 23, 2022

GT (192/4) beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs, April 14, 2022