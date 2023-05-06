RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 48

Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded a comfortable nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in match number 48 of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 5.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first. However, their move backfired as the side lost wickets at regular intervals. Samson was the only RR batter who crossed the 20-run mark in the first innings.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the GT bowlers, taking three wickets while conceding just 14 runs from his full quota of four overs.

The Gujarat side made a mockery of the run chase, winning the contest in the 14th over. Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 41, while Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a valuable 39*-run innings.

GT now have 14 points on the board, along with a net run rate of +0.752. The defending champions are comfortably placed at the top of the standings, with seven wins from their ten games so far.

RR, on the other hand, have five victories and as many losses to their name and occupy the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

On that note, here's a look at three instances that created a buzz during the RR vs GT match.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings ending with a run out

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dazzled fans with a sensational batting performance in the team's previous clash against Mumbai Indians (MI). The southpaw hit his maiden IPL century, finishing with 124 runs off 62 balls.

The talented youngster was expected to continue his impressive batting form against GT. However, his innings came to a premature end after he was run out in the sixth over of Rajasthan's innings.

Sanju Samson hit the cut shot off Rashid Khan's bowling. Abhinav Manohar, who was stationed at point, came up with a fantastic diving stop but wasn't able to collect the ball cleanly.

Jaiswal sensed that he could steal a quick run and set off for a single. The ball was collected by the short third-man fielder, and Jaiswal and Samson were both stuck at the keeper's end at that stage.

Mohit Sharma had plenty of time to throw the ball to the bowler's end. Rashid collected the throw comfortably and broke the stumps to send the in-form batter back to the pavilion.

#2 Rashid Khan getting the better of Ravichandran Ashwin with a beauty

GT leg spinner Rashid Khan was on top of his game in this encounter, bowling an inspired spell to propel his team into pole position. The crafty spinner completely bamboozled Ravichandran Ashwin with his tidy bowling.

In the eighth over, Ashwin had the challenging task of negating the seasoned bowler. However, he looked visibly uncomfortable against Rashid. The Afghan spinner ultimately dismissed the batter on the final ball of the over.

Ashwin anticipated a googly and tried to push the length ball onto the off side. Rashid backed his leg spinner to do the trick, and it proved to be successful. The batter was completely deceived and failed to get any connection as the ball crashed into the off stump.

#3 Hardik Pandya taking Adam Zampa to the cleaners

GT skipper Hardik Pandya has, on several occasions, adopted a counterattack strategy against spin bowlers. He did the same against RR, taking apart Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Zampa was asked to bowl the 11th over during the run chase. Pandya welcomed the bowler by hitting a flat six straight down the ground. The spinner followed it up with a short-pitched ball, which the right-handed batter smashed for a four through the covers.

The third ball over of the over also disappeared for a straight six, as Zampa's ploy of flighting the ball backfired. The Gujarat captain once again went over the bowler's head, hitting the fourth ball of the over for another maximum.

Poll : 0 votes