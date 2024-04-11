RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 24

The Gujarat Titans (GT) ended the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) winning start to the 2024 Indian Premier League on Wednesday, April 10. The Shubman Gill-led side claimed the points following a last-ball thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

GT skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first after a brief delay in the proceedings due to a slight drizzle. RR's opening woes continued as Yashasvi Jaiswal returned a poor score (24 of 19) yet again, stretching his lean run in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

GT ended the powerplay on a high after Rashid Khan dismissed Jos Buttler for the sixth time in T20s. However, RR fought back with a mammoth partnership between skipper Sanju Samson and the in-form Riyan Parag. The pair's stand that lasted the entire middle overs coupled with Shimron Hetmyer's cameo in the death overs propelled RR to 196-3.

In reply, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were arguably a bit slow to start with, but the former picked up the pace after settling down. After not picking a wicket in the powerplay, RR made the middle overs count as Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

GT's finishing unit pulled off a heist as Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia took the game deep. They scored 37 runs off the final 12 balls to crush RR hearts at their home ground.

On that note, let us take a look at three moments that generated a buzz among fans during GT's thrilling win over RR in IPL 2024.

#1 Shubman Gill's heated discussion with the umpire

GT skipper Shubman Gill was under pressure coming into the contest against RR after recording consecutive defeats to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The pressure continued to pile on as Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag were dominating the middle overs. Gill reviewed a wide call off Mohit Sharma's bowling. The third umpire initially asked the on-field umpire to overturn his decision as Samson was standing a bit wide off the off stump.

However, the third umpire asked for the footage once again and then asked the on-field umpire to stay with his initial wide call. A livid Shubman Gill could not understand the reasoning behind the same and confronted the on-field umpire.

The skipper left displeased after a long and animated conversation, and could perhaps invoke a fine based on his demeanor towards the match official.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxing Shubman Gill

With the required rate increasing exponentially in the middle overs, Shubman Gill was on the charge during the run chase. The skipper ramped up his scoring after reaching the half-century mark and began the 16th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal with successive boundaries.

The leg-spinner proceeded to bowl the next delivery well wide against an advancing Shubman Gill, who missed contact with the ball. Gill was miles off the crease as Samson completed a regulation stumping.

Chahal pointed towards RR debutant Keshav Maharaj right after the dismissal. The replays showed that the two spinners had a discussion after those successive boundaries, and had apparently plotted the wicket to perfection.

#3 Avesh Khan and Rashid Khan's battle in the topsy-turvy final over

The odds were firmly in favor of RR after a tight 18th over that yielded only seven runs. However, Kuldeep Sen conceded 20 runs in the penultimate over to bring the equation to a reasonable 15 runs off the last six deliveries.

Avesh Khan, who bowled a tight final over in RR's win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in the season, was entrusted to bowl the final over.

With only four fielders permitted outside the circle due to the slow over rate, Rashid Khan scored a four towards deep square leg to start things off with a boundary.

The equation was down to five runs off three deliveries as the ball snuck past Sanju Samson following a nick from Rashid Khan. Avesh Khan bounced back with a yorker to give a single off the next delivery. Rahul Tewatia was dismissed off the penultimate delivery while attempting a third run.

With two runs required off the final delivery, Rashid Khan thrashed a four over backward point off a length delivery to seal the points for GT. The all-rounder was adjudged player of the match for his spell of 1-18 in a high-scoring game and his unbeaten cameo of 24 runs off 11 deliveries.