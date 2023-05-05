RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Defending champions Gujarat Titans avenged their previous IPL 2023 loss against the Rajasthan Royals in style with a nine-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium earlier tonight. Hardik Pandya stole the show with an unbeaten 15-ball 39, whacking three fours and three sixes.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first. RR could not take advantage of the home conditions as they were skittled out for just 118 runs. Rashid Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with figures of 3/14 in four overs.

Chasing a small target of 119, the Gujarat Titans sealed the deal in 13.5 overs only, riding on skipper Pandya's 39-run knock.

Now that the IPL 2023 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals has ended, here's a look at the records broken, award winners and scorecard of the game.

List of all award winners in RR vs GT match, IPL 2023

Rashid Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning spell of 3/14. The Gujarat Titans vice-captain dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer and Impact Player Riyan Parag to complete his three-wicket haul. RR's batters managed only 14 runs off his 24 deliveries.

Here is the full list of players who won the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the IPL 2023 game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans:

Player of the Match: Rashid Khan (3/14)

Game-changer of the Match: Rashid Khan (119 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Hardik Pandya (catch to dismiss Sanju Samson)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Hardik Pandya (28 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Sanju Samson (95 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Hardik Pandya (strike rate of 260)

Most Fours of the Match: Shubman Gill (6 fours)

RR vs GT IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of RR vs GT match

The Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for just 118 runs in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson top-scored for RR with a 20-ball 30. Rashid Khan scalped three wickets, while Noor Ahmad took two wickets for the Gujarat Titans.

Chasing 119 for a win, the Gujarat Titans got off to a flier, with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill adding 71 runs for the first wicket. Hardik Pandya finished the job with a 15-ball 39.

RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans game

It was a memorable IPL match for the Gujarat Titans and their fans. Multiple records were broken during this IPL 2023 game. Here's a list of some of the top stats:

The Gujarat Titans recorded their fastest run-chase in IPL history. They completed the chase in just 13.5 overs and had 37 balls to spare. GT also recorded the biggest win while batting second in IPL 2023. They won the game by nine wickets with 37 balls to spare. This was RR's joint-biggest defeat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in terms of balls remaining. RR also lost with 37 balls to spare against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019. 118 was RR's lowest total in a completed innings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Their previous lowest total was 126/6 against CSK in 2012.

