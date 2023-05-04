RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (May 5).

The Rajasthan Royals have lost a bit of momentum in recent games as they have won only once in their previous four games, including a six-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians in the latest outing. They are currently placed fourth, winning five of their nine games and losing four.

On the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden IPL ton (124 off 62 balls), the Royals posted a massive score of 212/7 in their respective 20 overs. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45*) combined to take the game away from the Royals and earn a six-wicket victory for their team. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets for the Royals.

After winning three consecutive games, the Gujarat Titans suffered a five-run defeat against the Capitals in a low-scoring thriller. However, they are still comfortably placed at the top of the points table with 12 points, winning six of nine games and losing three.

Mohammed Shami single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of the Capitals and finished with four wickets to his name. The Capitals could only manage a below-par total of 130/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 131, Hardik Pandya (59*) played a patient knock and held one strongly, but he didn't get any support from the other end as the Titans fell short of the target by five runs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 48, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 5, 2023, Saturday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur provides an even contest between bat and ball. The batters need to be a bit cautious initially, while they can exploit the conditions later on. The spinners will play a big role in the middle overs as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The conditions in Jaipur should be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

We can expect Adam Zampa to come back into the side in place of Jason Holder.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans

The Titans are expected to play the same XI despite a loss against the Capitals.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

Both sides faced each other in the 23rd game of IPL 2023, where RR came out on top against the defending champions in a nail-biting clash. Expect another high-voltage game on Friday, as both sides are perfectly balanced.

However, the Titans have been performing brilliantly in recent games and are expected to retain their top spot in the points table.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Match 48 of IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

