RR vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will get the chance to reach the summit of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 5, when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a repeat of the 2022 final.

The last time the two teams met in the league, the Royals clinched a thrilling contest. Shimron Hetmyer's stunning assault at the death ensured that Sanju Samson's stellar attack against Rashid Khan didn't go in vain, even as Mohammad Shami made an impact with a three-fer.

Shami will be in the spotlight once again, fresh off a stunning four-wicket burst with the new ball against the Delhi Capitals (DC). GT lost the game, though, with captain Hardik Pandya stranded at one end after playing a sedate knock.

RR, meanwhile, fell to the Mumbai Indians (MI) despite a sensational century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who carried the entire batting lineup on his back. Jason Holder dished out an array of full-tosses as the Royals failed to create some winning momentum, but they will welcome a return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan edged out the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game at the venue, where they've experienced quite a bit of success over the years. They've made the stadium a fortress, even if their home form in IPL 2023 has been slightly underwhelming.

Which team will get back in the win column on Friday?

IPL 2023, RR vs GT Match Prediction: Royals look to build on first-ever win against Titans

Rashid Khan's matchup against Sanju Samson will be crucial

RR and GT met thrice last year, once in the league stage and twice in the playoffs. Hardik Pandya and Co. came out on top on all three occasions, clinching the trophy in their maiden IPL campaign.

The Royals managed to edge out the Titans for the first time earlier this season and will want to build on that performance. However, they will know that a lot of things will need to go their way to complete the double over the defending champions.

Shami is in red-hot form with the new ball, and RR's star man Jos Buttler is in the midst of a lean run with the bat. Buttler was castled by the Gujarat spearhead during the reverse fixture and will know that he can't afford to make the slightest mistake in Jaipur.

Another player who will have to step up for the home side is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has picked up only two wickets in his last five IPL 2023 matches. The leg-spinner isn't even completing his quota of four overs these days, with the Royals finally deciding to buy into the impact player philosophy.

While both teams are evenly matched, Rajasthan could have a slight edge. If Trent Boult nips Shubman Gill out early, the spinners could enjoy bowling to the Titans middle order. Moreover, if the openers can play out Shami, the home side could post a massive total.

GT have several match-winners in their ranks and can never be counted out. However, RR appear to be the better side on paper if they can get their matchups right.

Prediction: RR to win Match 48 of IPL 2023.

