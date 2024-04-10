RR vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Only one team is yet to taste defeat in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and that's the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With eight points from four matches, the Royals are flying high in IPL 2024 and are at the top of the standings.

RR are gearing up to play a side that they'd know a thing or two about. The Gujarat Titans (GT), who beat them in the final of IPL 2022, will visit Jaipur for a clash against the table-toppers on Wednesday, April 10.

The Titans, who were formidable under Hardik Pandya, have been hot and cold to start the new campaign under Shubman Gill. Injuries to Mohammed Shami and David Miller haven't helped, but GT have other areas of concern, such as the indifferent form of Rashid Khan and an undercooked batting unit.

Gujarat have two wins from five matches, and if they lose to the Royals, they could face an uphill battle to get out of the midtable logjam and move into the playoff spots. Moreover, they've lost both games on the road so far in IPL 2024 and might not be too comfortable at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

GT have won four of their five clashes against RR, so they will take heart from that as they attempt to get back in the win column. Rajasthan, meanwhile, are riding an excellent wave of form and will back themselves to keep their spotless record intact.

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Win Probability: Royals the clear favorites to keep undefeated run going

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill seems to hold the key to the GT batting unit. Without him anchoring the innings, the middle order has found it extremely difficult to keep the run-scoring going post the powerplay. That is an issue that has been exaggerated by David Miller's absence.

Rashid Khan has historically done well against RR, but he has been in rather disappointing form so far. Opposition batters' increased attacking rates, coupled with his lack of consistency in length, have resulted in the leg-spinner not being able to keep his economy rate down.

Jos Buttler has already returned to form for the Royals. It might not be too long before we see Yashasvi Jaiswal back among the runs, although the southpaw doesn't have a particularly encouraging record against the Titans.

The wickets in Jaipur have been marginally batting-friendly, with a bit of slowness and help for the fast bowlers in the powerplay. RR have two of the best in the business in the form of Nandre Burger and Trent Boult, and if one of them can nip out Gill and B Sai Sudharsan early, the rest of the lineup could come crumbling down.

The Royals are the clear favorites for this encounter. For GT to win, either Gill or Rashid should have a performance worthy of the Player of the Match award. Given the composition of the two teams as well as recent history, that doesn't seem too likely.

Strange things have happened in IPL 2024, but RR should be able to stay unbeaten.

Prediction: RR to win Match 24 of IPL 2024.