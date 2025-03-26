RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: ACA Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and T20 records

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 26, 2025 06:22 IST
2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Sanju Samson will be the player to watch out for (Image: Getty)

IPL 2025 will head to the ACA Stadium for the first time on Wednesday, March 26. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game of the season.

Generally, RR play their home matches in Jaipur. However, since 2023, they have preferred to use Guwahati as their secondary home venue. The pitch in Guwahati has been average for batting and bowling.

Before the venue hosts IPL 2025 for the first time, here's an in-depth look at the stadium's IPL records and stats.

ACA Stadium, Guwahati IPL records

Four IPL games have been played in Guwahati, and one of them ended with no result. The other three matches were won by the teams who lost the toss.

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Guwahati:

IPL matches played: 4

Won by teams batting first: 2

Won by teams batting second: 1

Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 86* - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) vs RR, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Nathan Ellis (PBKS) vs RR, 2023

Highest team total: 199/4 - RR vs DC, 2023

Lowest team total: 142/9 - DC vs RR, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 145/5 - PBKS vs RR, 2024

Average first innings score: 179.

ACA Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

Chasing has not been that easy in Guwahati. The average first innings score on this ground is 179, but no team has ever chased down a target of more than 150.

Looking at this venue's IPL records, the captain winning the toss will be tempted to bat first. The exact pitch report will be available right before the toss.

ACA Stadium, Guwahati last IPL match

The last completed IPL match at this venue was played on May 15, 2024, where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat RR by five wickets. Sam Curran took two wickets and scored 63 runs to guide PBKS to victory.

The batters hit eight sixes in that clash between PBKS and RR. Not a single bowler managed to take a three-wicket haul. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: PBKS 145/5 (Sam Curran 63*, Avesh Khan 2/28) beat RR 144/9 (Riyan Parag 48, Sam Curran 2/24) by 5 wickets.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Edited by Parag Jain
