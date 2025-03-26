RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, March 26. This will be the first home game for RR in the 2025 season. The Royals suffered a 44-run defeat at the hands of the SunRisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener.

Even the Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a morale-shattering seven-wicket loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens. KKR will be out to make a fresh start to their IPL 2025 campaign in Guwahati against the Royals.

On that note, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the game between RR and KKR.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 6, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 26, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch in Guwahati should assist the fast bowlers and the batters. Looking at how aggressively the batters have scored runs this season, anything around 200 should be a par score.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

The weather forecast hints that the sky will be clear for the night match between RR and KKR in Guwahati. There is 0% chance of rain, and the temperature will loom around 27 degrees Celsius during the match hours.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (Impact Player), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya.

﻿Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Mayank Markande (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

