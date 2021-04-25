RR vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Rajasthan Royals got back to winning ways with a fantastic performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 on Saturday. The Royals beat the Knight Riders by six wickets to record their second win of the competition.

Sanju Samson won the toss and invited the Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill could not provide a good start to the Knight Riders as Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman kept a check on the runs.

Rahul Tripathi tried his best to rebuild the innings with a 26-ball 36, but he lost his wicket at a crucial moment. None of the other Kolkata batsmen could get going in the middle. Chris Morris' four-wicket haul restricted them to 133/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 134, the Jaipur-based franchise lost the wicket of Jos Buttler early. However, Yashavi Jaiswal gave them a decent start by scoring 22 runs off 17 deliveries.

Skipper Sanju Samson played a responsible knock of 42 runs at number three. He hit only two fours and a six but remained unbeaten till the end to ensure that the Royals got home. Shivam Dube supported him with an 18-ball 22, while David Miller stitched together a 34-run partnership with Samson.

The KKR bowlers tried their best to defend this low total, but in the end, the Royals ensured their losing streak continued in IPL 2021.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between RR and KKR

Although this game was a low-scoring encounter, there were many interesting moments in this IPL 2021 fixture. Here are the top ten memes from Match 18 of IPL 2021 played between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nothing, Just KKR opening batsmen in Power play :#KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/t4nVOF4Aj9 — Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) April 24, 2021