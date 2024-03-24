RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 24, 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals had a mixed campaign last year, having won seven out of 14 games. Despite their efforts, they fell short of reaching the playoffs, ultimately ending up in fifth place on the IPL 2023 points table.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants finished third in the leaderboard with eight wins and five losses. They qualified for the playoffs for the second time in a row. However, their journey was cut short by Mumbai Indians, who defeated them by 81 runs.

On that note, here are the top three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RR vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Kyle Mayers in action (credits: IPL)

Kyle Mayers had an outstanding campaign in the most recent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. He smashed 243 runs in six matches and chipped in nine wickets while being economical with the ball. Mayers had a fine season in the 2023 IPL, having scored 379 runs, including four 50s, in 13 matches. He will be keen to put up a better show this season.

#2 Krunal Pandya (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Krunal Pandya in action (Credits: IPL)

Krunal Pandya had a notable domestic season recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023/24. Leading the batting charts for Baroda, he amassed 323 runs across nine innings, boasting three half-centuries and maintaining a stunning average of 64.6. Additionally, he contributed with the ball, claiming seven wickets.

Although experiencing fluctuations in his form in 2023, Krunal will aim to capitalize on his successful SMAT campaign in the upcoming RR vs LSG Dream11 match.

#1 Riyan Parag (RR) - 7.0 credits

Riyan Parag in action (Credits: IPL)

Riyan Parag also had an outstanding T20 campaign in the SMAT 2023/24. He finished as the highest-scorer of the league from Assam with 510 runs, including seven fifties, and bagged 11 wickets in 10 matches.

Despite his consistent brilliance in domestic cricket, Parag has struggled to replicate this form in the IPL in recent years. However, the Royals have backed him for his explosive batting, spin bowling, and agility on the field.

The 22-year-old all-rounder is expected to join Rajasthan’s playing XI as an impact sub and turn out to be a vital pick for your RR vs LSG Dream11 teams.