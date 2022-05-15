RR vs LSG head-to-head stats for Match 63, IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their 13th game of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight at the Brabourne Stadium. Both franchises are in the top three of the points table and have a solid chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

A win tonight would guarantee the Super Giants a place in Qualifier 1, while a defeat won't extinguish their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, RR will inch a step closer to the playoffs if they win tonight.

It's an important game for both the Super Giants and the Royals. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats:

IPL 2022: RR vs LSG head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals lead their head-to-head against Lucknow Super Giants by 1-0. The Jaipur-based franchise emerged victorious by three runs in their only previous meetings against the Lucknow-based team earlier this season.

Last five RR vs LSG match results

Here's a summary of the only previous meeting between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants:

RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by three runs on April 10.

Last five match results of RR at Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played only one match at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler scored a century in that game, helping RR beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs.

RR (217/5) beat KKR (210) by seven runs on April 18.

Last five match results of LSG at Brabourne Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have a 2-0 win-loss record at the Brabourne Stadium this season. KL Rahul's men will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins at the venue.

LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs on April 16.

LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by six wickets on March 31.

