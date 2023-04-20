RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Lucknow Super Giants beat the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19. RR and LSG entertained the fans in Jaipur with a low-scoring thriller.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first. KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers got the Lucknow Super Giants off to a solid start. Rahul scored a 32-ball 39, while Mayers completed his half-century. LSG ended with 154/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 155 for a victory, the Rajasthan Royals looked comfortable at 81/0 after 11 overs. It looked like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler would guide the home side to an easy win, but a brilliant bowling performance from Lucknow Super Giants restricted RR to 144/6.

Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and records broken in the match:

List of all Award winners in RR vs LSG match, IPL 2023

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant bowling and batting. Stoinis recorded figures of 2/28 for LSG, taking the crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.

Stoinis also scored 21 runs off 16 balls in the first innings, smashing two boundaries. Here's a list of the award winners in the RR vs LSG match.

Player of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (2/28 & 21)

Game-changer of the Match: Avesh Khan

Catch of the Match: Deepak Hooda

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Avesh Khan

Longest Six of the Match: Jos Buttler (112m)

Electric Striker of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (strike rate of 145)

Most Fours of the Match: Kyle Mayers (4 fours)

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

RR vs LSG scorecard, IPL 2023 (Image: Sportskeeda)

Lucknow Super Giants started slowly as KL Rahul could not score any runs in the first over bowled by Trent Boult. LSG built the innings slowly and finished with 154 runs. Kyle Mayers was the top-scorer with a 42-ball 51.

In reply, the Rajasthan Royals managed 144/6 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 44 runs off 35 balls. Avesh Khan stole the show with a three-wicket haul for LSG.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Top records from Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Multiple records were broken during the first IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Here's a list of some of those records:

Lucknow Super Giants became the first team to successfully defend a target in Jaipur in the last seven matches at this venue. Each of the last six matches were won by teams batting second. Lucknow Super Giants recorded their first-ever win against the Rajasthan Royals. Before this match, LSG had lost both their games against RR. Lucknow Super Giants became the first team to defend a target of less than 160 in a 20-over match of the 2023 season. They won the match after scoring 154 runs.

