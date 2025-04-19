RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium will host its first night match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. Home side Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Ad

It is the second match of IPL 2025 to be played in Jaipur. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in an afternoon match on April 13 at this stadium.

The pitch seemed average for batting and bowling in that match. Before the venue hosts the clash between RR and LSG, here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, IPL records

Teams chasing have emerged victorious 38 times in the 58 matches played at this stadium. It should not be a surprise if the skipper winning the toss prefers bowling first.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other important stats from the previous IPL matches played in Jaipur:

IPL matches played: 58

Won by teams batting first: 20

Won by teams batting second: 38

Highest team total: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024

Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008

Ad

Average first innings score: 163.

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Pitch report

The Sawai Man Singh Stadium pitch report will be broadcast live ahead of the match between RR and LSG. The pitch in Jaipur offers equal assistance for batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers.

It should be a fair contest between bat and ball. Anything around 175 should be a decent score at this stadium.

Ad

Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Last IPL match

RCB beat RR by nine wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Jaipur. Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century (75) powered the Royals to 173/4, and in response, Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century (62*) helped RCB reach 175/1 in the 18th over.

The batters smashed 32 fours and 14 sixes in the last game between RR and RCB. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 175/1 (Phil Salt 65, Kumar Kartikeya 1/25) beat Rajasthan Royals 173/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 75, Josh Hazlewood 1/26) by 9 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More