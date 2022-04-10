RR vs LSG, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 20

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 20 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the evening game of the double-header.

RR began their IPL campaign this season with impressive wins over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they suffered a setback, going down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in their last match. LSG began their IPL journey with a defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) but have since won three games in a row. In their previous game, they defeated Delhi by six wickets.

Rajasthan have some work to do in the bowling department. They were exposed to an extent as RCB’s Dinesh Karthik went berserk at the end. There is no perceptible weakness in LSG, although Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey’s batting form have not been up to the mark.

Today's IPL toss result

Lucknow have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about his decision, LSG captain KL Rahul explained:

“We're going to look to bowl first. Even last game, I didn't have any other reason. Just that we want to know what to chase and maybe, dew might come on later.”

Lucknow have made two changes to their team. Marcus Stoinis and Dushmantha Chameera come in for Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye. Rajasthan also have two changes. Kuldeep Sen and Rassie van der Dussen replace Navdeep Saini and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR vs LSG - Today's Match Playing 11s

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk) Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

RR vs LSG - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Tapan Balwant Sharma

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

