RR vs MI IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Rajasthan vs Mumbai IPL 2022 match?

Two teams with completely contrasting fortunes, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), will meet in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. A simple glance at the points table will make it clear how different the paths of the two franchises have been in this year’s edition.

Rajasthan are in second position in the points table with six wins from eight matches. Heading into the match against Mumbai on Saturday, they are on a three-game winning spree. Before their triumph in their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), there were fears that RR were too dependent on Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal and might get exposed if both have an off-day.

Buttler was dismissed for a single-figure score against RCB while Chahal went wicketless. Yet, Rajasthan won. They found a batting hero in Riyan Parag (56* off 31) while Kuldeep Sen (4/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) lifted their game with the ball.

There is really nothing much to discuss about MI. Every game is almost like an action replay, with Mumbai finishing second every time. In their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the bowlers did a decent job to restrict Lucknow to 168 despite KL Rahul’s ton. However, the batting let the team down again.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: RR vs MI

The last time Mumbai met Rajasthan, the Royals hammered their opponents by 23 runs. Buttler scored a terrific hundred to lead RR to 193 for 8 as they batted first. The opener will be confident of coming up with another big score against the struggling franchise.

Devdutt Padikkal has hit some form since that game while skipper Sanju Samson has continued playing breezy cameos. Like in the previous meeting between the teams, Shimron Hetmyer could again hurt MI at the death with his brutal hitting.

Mumbai will have a tough task to put it past Rajasthan. Agreed, they are a much-weakened side as opposed to previous seasons. But if big names perform, they can still make an impact.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to fire at the top, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma need to continue their good form. A blinder from Dewald Brevis will help. With the ball, they will be hoping for wickets from Jasprit Bumrah and a few good performances from the others. Can they pull off a Royal heist?

Prediction: RR to win Match 44 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava