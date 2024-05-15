RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 14, 2024

On Wednesday, May 15, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR suffered their fourth loss, third in a row, in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. However, the loss didn’t have a strong effect on their rank, keeping them in the second position with 16 points and a positive net run rate of +0.349.

On the other hand, PBKS have had a contrasting campaign compared to the Royals. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost eight out of 12 games, including the most recent one against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 60 runs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RR vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Sandeep Sharma (RR) - 8.0 credits

Sandeep Sharma of RR (Credits: IPL)

Sandeep Sharma has played seven games so far and has scalped 10 wickets with the ball, including a five-fer against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He went wicketless in the last game but has taken four wickets in the last five games.

Sandeep has an impressive record against the Punjab Kings, having picked up nine wickets in seven matches. Hence, he will be a great differential for the upcoming game in Guwahati.

#2 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Arshdeep Singh of PBKS (Credits: IPL)

Arshdeep Singh has been a wicket-taking bowler for Punjab. He has bagged 16 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 15.87. His best figure this season is 4/29.

Arshdeep has notable records against the Royals. He has claimed 16 wickets in just eight games. He has also bowled well at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, taking five wickets in three matches.

#1 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Harshal Patel of PBKS (credits: IPL)

Harshal Patel is the joint-highest wicket-taking bowler of the IPL 2024. He has secured 20 wickets in 12 matches at a decent economy of 9.75 and a fine strike rate of 12.30. He grabbed his second consecutive three-wicket haul in the previous game against RCB.

Harshal has bowled excellently against the Rajasthan Royals, having picked up 19 wickets in 11 matches. Thus, he will be the top choice for your RR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.