RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and T20I records

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will make its IPL debut tonight as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Royals have decided to use Guwahati as their secondary home ground for IPL 2023. Cricket fans in the northeastern part of the country will be keen to witness a match live at the stadium.

While the Barsapara Cricket Stadium has never hosted the IPL before, it has played host to two T20I matches. The pitch on this ground is good for batting.

Before Guwahati makes its IPL debut, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati T20I records & stats

Teams batting first and second have won one match each in the two T20Is hosted by Guwahati. The highest team score is 237/3, hinting that fans will likely witness a high-scoring match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings tonight in IPL 2023.

Back in 2017, when India hosted Australia for a T20I on this ground, fast bowler Jason Behrendorff destroyed the Indian batting lineup by taking four wickets. Considering that performance, the conditions in Guwahati may assist the pacers as well.

T20I matches played: 3.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 1.

Highest individual score: 106* - David Miller (SA) vs. India, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 4/21 - Jason Behrendorff (AUS) vs. India, 2017.

Highest team score: 237/3 - India vs. South Africa, 2022.

Lowest team score: 118 - India vs. Australia, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 122/2 - Australia vs. India, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 178.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Pitch report

The pitch in Guwahati generally helps the batters and the fast bowlers. The venue hosted a battle between India and South Africa last year, where both teams crossed the 200-run mark. David Miller smashed a century in that game, scoring 106 runs off just 47 deliveries.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings' squads feature big-hitters as well as talented quick bowlers. It should be a closely contested match in Guwahati tonight.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Last T20I match

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the previous T20I hosted by the Barsapara Cricket Stadium last year. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul smacked a half-century each for the home side, helping them score 237/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa almost pulled off a successful run-chase, riding on David Miller's ton. The Proteas finished with 221/3 in 20 overs, losing the game by 16 runs.

Only six wickets fell in the match, with spinners bagging three of them. The batters of the two teams hit 25 sixes in 40 overs.

Brief Scores: India 237/3 (Suryakumar Yadav 61*, Keshav Maharaj 2/23) beat South Africa 221/3 (David Miller 106*, Arshdeep Singh 2/62) by 16 runs.

