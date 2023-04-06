RR vs PBKS: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, PBKS put up 197-4 courtesy of fine knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (86* off 56) and Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34). RR were held to 192-7 in the chase, with Nathan Ellis shining with 4-30.

Rajasthan were on the back foot for most of their chase. At 124-6 after 15 overs, PBKS seemed to be in firm control of proceedings. However, a terrific sixth-wicket stand of 62 between Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 18) and ‘Impact Player’ Dhruv Jurel (32* off 15) reignited RR’s hopes. The duo combined to smash Ellis for a six apiece in the 17th over.

Hetmyer took on Sam Curran in the next over and slammed him for two sixes and a four as 19 came off the over. Jurel then displayed his big-hitting talent, launching Arshdeep Singh for a six and four over the off-side and scooping the left-arm pacer for a boundary. The pressure got to Punjab as Ellis dropped a skier offered by Hetmyer in the same over.

Sixteen runs were needed off the last over, but Curran held his nerve and did not offer any width to the batters. With the equation getting out of hand, Hetmyer ran himself out, looking for a second that was never on.

Earlier, RR got off to a disappointing start in their chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for 11, while the bizarre experiment to open with Ravichandran Ashwin (Jos Buttler was getting stitches on his finger) was a flop, as he fell without scoring.

Both wickets were taken by Arshdeep. Buttler (19 off 11) was dismissed in unlucky fashion as he inside-edged a drive off Ellis onto his pads and was brilliantly caught by the bowler.

Sanju Samson gave RR hope with a typically aggressive 42 off 25, but Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 26) and Riyan Parag (20 off 12) fell to Ellis after playing contrasting knocks.

When Padikkal was knocked over, the game seemed to be in PBKS' kitty. Hetmyer and Jurel gave them a real scare, but the bowling side eventually prevailed.

Dhawan, Prabhsimran shine as PBKS put up 197-4

Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh played fabulous knocks as Punjab Kings put up 197-4 after being sent into bat. The openers added 90 in only 9.4 overs.

Nineteen runs came in the fourth over bowled by KM Asif as Prabhsimran smashed three fours and a six. The latter could have been dismissed on the last ball of the powerplay, but Padikkal dropped a catch as the batter smashed Jason Holder to extra cover

Prabhsimran brought up a brilliant 50 off only 28 deliveries. A sensational diving catch from Buttler, who came charging in from long-off as the batter mistimed him pull off Holder, ended Prabhsimran’s fine knock. Unfortunately for PBKS, the in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa (1) had to retire hurt after being struck on the right arm by a fierce drive from Dhawan.

Jitesh Sharma came in and took on Yuzvendra Chahal, smacking him for two fours and a six. Dhawan brought up his 50 off 36 deliveries with consecutive fours off the leg-spinner.

Jitesh’s cameo (27 off 16) ended when he lofted a low full toss off Chahal to long-off. Sikandar Raza (1) was cleaned by Ashwin for 1, but some hits from Dhawan at the death pushed Punjab past 195.

RR vs PBKS: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Dhawan top-scored for Punjab with an impressive 86*, while Prabhsimran went all guns blazing in his 60. Ellis was exceptional with the ball, claiming four key wickets.

For Rajasthan, Jason Holder impressed with 2-29. Samson, Hetmyer and Jurel came up with valiant efforts in the chase. Ellis, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul.

Poll : 0 votes