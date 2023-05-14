RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) destroyed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (May 14) in their IPL 2023 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. A complete batting and bowling performance helped RCB record a 112-run win and keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first after winning the toss. Du Pleasis scored a half-ton and received fine support from Glenn Maxwell, who hit a half-century as well. Anuj Rawat played a handy cameo of 29 runs from just 11 balls to help RCB finish with 171/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, RR lost wickets quickly and were bowled out for just 59 runs. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with a 35-run knock, but the rest of the RR batters put in a shambolic display.

Now that the game between RCB and RR is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken and stats from this IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in RR vs RCB match, IPL 2023

Wayne Parnell won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell of 3/10. The left-arm pacer bowled only three overs, but picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Joe Root and maintained a brilliant economy rate of 3.33.

Here is the full list of players who won the awards at the post-match presentation of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and RR:

Player of the Match: Wayne Parnell (3/10).

Game-changer of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (106 fantasy points).

Catch of the Match: Anuj Rawat (Catch to dismiss Sanju Samson).

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (30.5 MVA points).

Longest Six of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (98 metres).

Electric Striker of the Match: Anuj Rawat (Strike rate of 263.64).

Most Fours of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (5 fours).

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

RR scored only 5 runs more than Faf du Plessis (Image: Sportskeeda)

Batting first, the Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 171/5, riding on a 33-ball 54 from Glenn Maxwell and a 44-ball 55 from Faf du Plessis. The RCB duo had a brilliant 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with figures of 2/25 in four overs.

In reply, the Rajasthan Royals, barring Shimron Hetmyer, never got going. Wayne Parnell took three wickets, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma accounted for two wickets each. RCB eventually bundled out their opponents for 59 runs in 10.3 overs.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

A lot of records were broken earlier today in the IPL 2023 match between RCB and RR. Here are some of the top stats:

Rajasthan Royals recorded their lowest team total in a match played in India. Their previous lowest total was 81 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2011. RR recorded the lowest team total by any team in a home IPL match. The previous lowest was 66 by Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2017. RCB registered their first win in Jaipur in 10 years. Their last win against RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium came on April 23, 2012.

With the win, the Challengers moved ahead of the Royals to fifth in the standings, while Rajasthan is now sixth, though both teams have 12 points.

