RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Faf du Plessis and Co. thrash the Royals to revive their playoff hopes

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a whopping 112 runs in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14, to move into fifth place in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) standings.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck contrasting fifties before Anuj Rawat's sparkling cameo lifted the Royal Challengers to 171/5 in their 20 overs. They were only slightly above par, but a terrible batting display from Sanju Samson and Co. saw them bundled out for just 59.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 60 of IPL 2023 against RR.

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Maxwell shines before bowlers run riot

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were once again in their element

Faf du Plessis: 7.5/10

Du Plessis needed to be more conservative on a tricky wicket to bat on, and he hung in there. The RCB skipper extended his lead atop the Orange Cap list with a calm 55.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Kohli's intent in the powerplay was questionable. He scored 18 runs off 19 balls and was deceived by a KM Asif variation just after the field restrictions ended.

Mahipal Lomror: 2/10

Lomror came in at No. 4 and couldn't contribute, even though he had as many as three overs of spin to face. The left-hander holed out in the deep off Adam Zampa.

Glenn Maxwell: 9/10

Maxwell was once again the star of RCB's batting display. He combined innovation with sensibility, striking five fours and three sixes in an imperious knock. The all-rounder also chipped in with the all-important wicket of Shimron Hetmyer.

Anuj Rawat: 8.5/10

Rawat finally found the middle of his bat in IPL 2023, with his late cameo lifting RCB to an above-par total. He plucked an excellent high catch and also pulled off a smart run-out.

Dinesh Karthik: 1/10

Karthik was always going to struggle against the RR spinners. He lasted two balls before being trapped in front by Zampa and was subbed out.

Michael Bracewell: 7/10

Bracewell looked a little rusty while batting but turned in an important spell in the second innings. The off-spinner picked up two wickets in the three overs he bowled and took a catch.

Harshal Patel: 5/10

Harshal wasn't needed with both bat and ball in Jaipur. He receives a standard rating.

Wayne Parnell: 9/10

Returning to the playing XI in place of Josh Hazlewood, Parnell was one of the stars of the show. The left-armer broke the back of the RR batting lineup with his wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Joe Root.

Karn Sharma: 6/10

Karn was hit for three sixes in his first over but rebounded with two wickets in his second. He will be a touch disappointed at the way in which he dished out freebies to an aggressive Shimron Hetmyer.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj was in the thick of the action in Jaipur. He first dismissed RR's leading run-scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal before taking two catches and causing one run-out. It was a welcome return to form after a couple of disappointing outings.

Shahbaz Ahmed [impact]: 5/10

Shahbaz was brought in as the impact player but didn't have much to do.

