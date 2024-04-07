RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in last night's IPL 2024 match. Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler scored a century each for their respective teams, but it was Buttler's team that emerged victorious at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to field first after winning the toss. RCB started well with the bat, with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis adding 125 runs for the first wicket. However, the rest of the batters could not do their job well. In the end, RCB finished with 183/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 184, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over itself, but Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's 148-run second-wicket stand eased the run-chase for the home team. Buttler remained not out till the end and finished things off in style with a six.

Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the RR vs RCB match of IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in RR vs RCB match, IPL 2024

Jos Buttler won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic inning of 100 runs from 58 balls. The Rajasthan Royals opener returned to form by hitting nine fours and four sixes against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last night.

While Buttler took the Player of the Match award home, Virat Kohli won the awards for Most Fours and Most Sixes in the game. Buttler received the Electric Striker award for his strike rate of 172.41.

Electric Striker of the Match award: Jos Buttler (Strike rate of 172.41)

Most Fours in the match: Virat Kohli (12 fours)

Most Sixes in the match: Virat Kohli (4 sixes)

Player of the Match: Jos Buttler (100 off 58)

RR vs RCB scorecard

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Opening the batting for RCB, the right-handed batter aggregated 113 runs off 72 deliveries, smacking 12 boundaries and four maximums. Faf du Plessis supported him well with a 33-ball 44. However, the other RCB batters let the fans down.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals. The leggie bagged two wickets and attained the top spot in the IPL 2024 leaderboard for most wickets.

In reply, Reece Topley dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, but after that, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to trouble the Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler hit a ton and Sanju Samson smashed a 42-ball 69 to guide the home side to a six-wicket win.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

It was a run-fest in IPL 2024 last night as Rajasthan Royals beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are some of the top statistics from this game:

Rajasthan Royals have become the first team since 2021 to win first 4 matches of the season. The last team to do it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2021. Jos Buttler won his 11th Man of the Match award for Rajasthan Royals, the most by any player. Ajinkya Rahane won 10. Virat Kohli now has the most IPL hundreds in a losing cause. It was the third time that Kohli scored a ton and RCB lost. RR's Sanju Samson stands second with two IPL hundreds in a losing cause.