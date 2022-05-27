×
RR vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 73 (Qualifier 2)

The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. Pic: RCB/ Twitter
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 27, 2022 07:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. The action for the last two matches of what has been a long edition shifts to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The equation is pretty simple for both the teams in action on Friday. The winner will meet the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final while the losers and pack their bags for home.

Rajasthan get a second shot at the opportunity to be in the final, having gone down to Gujarat in Qualifier 1. Opener Jos Buttler’s return to form was the biggest positive for RR in the seven-wicket loss to GT. Sanju Samson got another start but did not convert it into a big score. There will be pressure on him to correct the anomaly.

Bangalore will go into Qualifier 2 with the winning momentum, having stunned the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator. They found a new hero in Rajat Patidar, who scored an exceptional hundred. RCB had their stroke of luck when they sneaked into the playoffs ahead of Delhi. Their performance against Lucknow, though, deserved a victory. Will their graph keep rising?

Today's IPL toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Sanju Samson said:

“The wicket is a bit sticky and hopefully it will help our bowlers first-up.”
Both sides are going into the must-win match with unchanged playing XIs.

RR vs RCB - Today's Match Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen

RR vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Edited by Aditya Singh
