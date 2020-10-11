Match 26 of Dream 11 IPL will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). IPL 2020 appears to be closely contested, and with the race for the playoffs heating up, both teams will be hoping to pick up two crucial points.

RR will be more desperate for the two points than their opponents. The Royals have two wins from six games whereas SRH is slightly better placed with three wins. Going by past IPL seasons, SRH have a slight advantage over their Jaipur rivals, winning six of their 11 encounters. RR have emerged victorious in the other five.

Australian teammates Steve Smith and David Warner will walk out for the toss in the Dubai International Stadium for their afternoon game. Before the game gets underway, here is a look at 3 of their closest encounters in IPL history:

3. Match 41, IPL 2015: SRH beat RR by seven runs

[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

SRH: 201/4 (20 overs)

RR: 194/7 (20 overs)

Put into bat, SRH rode on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (54 from 35) and Eoin Morgan (63 from 28) to post a daunting 201/4. None of the RR bowlers managed to have an economy rate below 8-an-over.

Steve Smith (68 from 40) fought back hard but did not receive much support from the other end. Chris Morris' cameo (34* from 11) brought RR within touching distance of the total. With RR needing 18 runs from the final over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just 10 to hand his team a seven-run victory.

2. Match 4, IPL 2014: RR beat SRH by four wickets (three balls remaining)

[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final score:

SRH: 133/6 (20 overs)

RR: 135/6 (19.3 overs)

SRH is known as the team capable of defending any total. Though they were unsuccessful in this instance, they came pretty close.

In a low-scoring encounter, Shikhar Dhawan (38 from 34) top-scored once again as SRH limped to 133/6 in their quota of 20 overs. None of the batsmen managed a strike-rate of 135 as SRH's total looked woefully short.

SRH struck early in the innings to leave RR reeling at 31/3 after 6.2 overs. Ajinkya Rahane (59 from 53) steadied the ship before Stuart Binny's match-winning 48*(32) proved to be the difference between the two teams.

On a tricky surface, RR needed eight runs in the final over. James Faulkner was new to the crease but hit his first two deliveries to the fence to clinch the match for the Royals in a low-scoring thriller.

1. Eliminator, IPL 2013: RR beat SRH by four wickets (four balls remaining)

[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

SRH: 132/7 (20 overs)

RR: 135/6 (19.2 overs)

The pressure was high in the IPL 2013 playoffs. SRH and RR battled hard as the match went down to the final over.

Yet again, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for SRH with 33(39). Captain Cameron White pitched in with a handy 31(28) to raise the total to a competitive, yet below-par, 132/7.

RR found themselves reeling at 57/5 after ten overs, and the game seemed to be slipping away from them. Brad Hodge (54* from 29) came in at number seven and played a scintillating knock on a slow surface. It was still anyone's game with ten required from the last over in a high-pressure match.

But it looked like Hodge was batting on a different pitch than the rest. He smashed two sixes off the first two balls to knock SRH out of IPL 2013 and advance to the qualifier.