PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

In an attempt to cash in on two highly crucial points, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are ready to go head-to-head in Match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This encounter will also be the first match of the season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
With six wins in ten games, the Kings are favourites to end up in the top four. The Ricky Ponting-Shreyas Iyer combo has worked wonders thus far. However, they would like to get hold of the home conditions, a venue where PBKS haven't won a single game since 2013.
Meanwhile, it is virtually a must-win encounter for LSG. They have a 5-5 record so far at IPL 2025, and a loss would put them in a critical spot. Before the match gets underway on May 4, let us look at a detailed preview of it.
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match details
Match: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 54, Indian Premier League 2025
Date & Time: May 4, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report
The HPCA Stadium is known for producing pitches that offer true bounce. Unlike some slow venues with black-soil surfaces, the picturesque ground in Himachal Pradesh will see a genuine wicket, helping pacers and batters.
The last three out of four IPL matches in Dharamsala have been won by chasing sides. Last year, pacers took 23 wickets at an economy of 9.67, whereas spinners found success just 11 times but had an economy of 8.64.
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast
Unfortunately for fans, a clear sky isn't predicted for the PBKS vs LSG match. In fact, the stadium is likely to receive some rainfall before the match hours, but the chance of precipitation isn't likely during the clash. The temperature will drop to 17 degrees Celsius at night.
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
