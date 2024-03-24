IPL 2024 final to be hosted by Chepauk stadium: Reports

The final of IPL 2024 will be hosted by the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at the Chepauk in Chennai. According to PTI, a BCCI official has said that the final will be held at the home of the defending champions.

The Super Kings clinched their record-equalling fifth title last year, beating Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary, followed by a maximum to propel the Yellow Army to victory by six wickets.

A BCCI official told PTI about the 2024 final venue:

"The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings."

Additionally, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will reportedly stage Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the cash-rich league. Apart from the final, the Chepauk is likely to also host the Qualifier 2.

Defending champions start their IPL 2024 campaign with a convincing win

Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings have kickstarted their 2024 campaign with a convincing six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai in the tournament opener.

After choosing to bat first, the Royal Challengers reached a stiff 173 following some fireworks from Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat.

The Super Kings made a good start to their chase, with new recruit Rachin Ravindra impressing with a 15-ball 37, hitting three sixes. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell and Ajinkya Rahane also played a few impressive shots.

However, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube stayed till the end to propel the Super Kings over the line. Gaikwad's men next face Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Chennai.

The next two games of IPL 2024 edition saw Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders prevail over Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively.

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants open their 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals, while the Mumbai Indians take on the Titans.