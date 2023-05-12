Runs, runs and some more runs: This is what Yashasvi Jaiswal is all about

Relishing the limelight in his breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal is starting to become a household name. Only aged 21, the left-handed batter from Mumbai is currently on his way to becoming the next best thing, not only in Indian cricket but perhaps in world cricket.

Jaiswal's insatiable thirst for runs became evident almost as soon as he took to the sport as a professional. Even before he made his mark at the U-19 level, he was making waves at the domestic circuit for Mumbai in 2019.

He even became the youngest player to score a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at just 17 years and 292 days.

Later that year, he represented India at the U-19 World Cup and ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. Not only that, but he also became only the third batter in the history of the competition to score five half-centuries, joining Australia's Brett Williams (1988) and Sarfaraz Khan (2016) to achieve that feat.

His runs obviously played a vital role in helping his team win the title. Since then, Jaiswal has been churning out runs, regardless of the format.

In first-class cricket, he has scored 1845 runs at an average of 80.21, including a couple of half-centuries and nine tons in just 15 matches. His List A numbers aren't too shabby either, with the opener scoring 1511 runs at an average of close to 54, including seven fifties and five centuries.

His T20 numbers are exceptional too as he has amassed 1528 runs at an average of close to 30 and a strike rate of 144.28. The numbers make it clear: Runs, runs and some more runs is what Yashasvi Jaiswal is all about.

That's only a part of the deal though.

At such a young age, Jaiswal has shown why he's been the talk of the town. The numbers tell a story, but the eye test paints a broader canvas.

Emerging from a humble background had a part to play in building Jaiswal's ironclad self-confidence reflects in his game and on the field. It is particularly evident in his range of strokes against pace and spin, and his clarity of thought, which stand out as crucial pillars of his game.

It's not every day you see a batter, let alone an uncapped one, hook Jofra Archer for a six out of the park, eh? As it turned out, Jaiswal not only did that but also went on to make his maiden century in the IPL in that game against the Mumbai Indians at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.

That century was special for many of the obvious reasons. However, it was the temperament he showed to single-handedly carry the Rajasthan Royals innings on his back that stood out.

The left-hander's 124 off 62 balls was easily the highest individual score of the innings, propelling his side to a total of 212/7, with the next-highest score being 18. In fact, it was the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian batter in the history of the tournament.

On Thursday (May 11), Yashaswi Jaiswal took it up a notch, making a statement of intent against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rajasthan Royals found themselves chasing 150 in a must-win encounter at Eden Gardens, as they looked to get back to winning ways after three losses in a row.

Jaiswal began by smashing 26 runs in the first over by Nitish Rana. However, he could have easily been rattled after a misunderstanding with Jos Buttler resulted in the latter being runout for a duck.

The opener, though, held his own and didn't let that deter him, going on to etch his name in the history books. He scored the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL, getting there in 13 balls.

Yuvraj Singh, who holds the record in all of T20 cricket, did it in 12 balls at the World Cup in 2007 and it briefly looked like Yashaswi Jaiswal would at least level that record.

Jaiswal was asked about the knock at the end of the game while picking up his fourth Player of the Match award this season. He innocently forgot about it before mentioning it's part and parcel of the game.

The Royals batter also mentioned that he wasn't eyeing a ton and was only looking to finish the game while making sure he ups his strike rate as the innings progresses. This something he's been learning from his opening partner Buttler, who is one of the best at the business.

Having that kind of awareness, not only around his own game but the teams situation as well is one of the intangibles that can't be taught to a player. It's a gradual process that the best players learn over time. And Jaiswal, for one, has not only been learning the art but is excelling at it already.

What's next for Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Well, a call-up to the Indian side seems inevitable for Yashasvi Jaiswal after his performances in IPL 2023.

He is currently the second-highest run scorer in the tournament and is showing his pedigree in the shortest format. His conversion rate after scoring a fifty in List A cricket is stupendous, going on to convert half-centuries into a century nine times out of 11.

In IPL 2022, he scored 258 runs for the Rajasthan Royals, averaging 25.80 with a strike rate of 132.99, including a couple of half-centuries. This season, he's already scored 575 runs at an average of 52.27 at a strike rate of 167.15.

This is an obvious end-product of him not only batting longer but also realizing the importance of upping the intent throughout his innings.

With four half-centuries and a century in this season already, Jaiswal continues to establish himself as a complete batter and a run machine in all formats. So, the time seems to be right to give him the chance to do the same at the highest level.

However, with all the focus on the World Cup in India later this year, it's unlikely that Jaiswal will get a go in the longer format of the game. Despite all the injuries, throwing him into the mix for next month's World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval might not be the smartest of moves either.

So for now, all Yashasvi Jaiswal can do is keep a steady head on his shoulders and make sure he is ready when the opportunity comes calling.

For, if he continues to churn out the runs in the manner he has been, he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket, doing what he loves to do the most - scoring a ton of runs to help his team win games.

