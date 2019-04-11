Russell lights up the IPL and Twitter in the week 2

Andre Russell has been in magnificent form so far this season.

Dre Russ (@Russell12A) has been in spectacular form in this IPL. From chasing mammoth totals to setting outlandish ones, Russell has done it all this season. His 13-ball 48 though, made the biggest impact on and off the field. The knock helped KKR (@KKRiders) snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against RCB, and fans on Twitter couldn’t stop raving about it.

Most Tweeted about moments: (1 April - 7 April 2019)

1. Andre Russell’s turning the match in favor by smashing 48 runs off 13 balls as KKR chase the target of 205 #RCBvKKR

2. RCB’s consecutive 5th loss in IPL against KKR #RCBvKKR

3. Sam Curran’s hat-trick which helped KXIP to pull off a stunning 14-run win over DC at their home ground #KXIPvDC

The match which saw Russell’s scintillating knock remained one of the fan favorites through the week. No wonder it became the 2nd most tweeted about match.

Most Tweeted about matches:

1. #MIvCSK

2. #RCBvKKR

3. #SRHvMI

4. #CSKvKXIP

5. #RRvKKR

Russell’s knock also ensured that KKR became one of the top 3 mentioned teams on Twitter.

Most mentioned teams:

1. Chennai Super Kings - @ChennaiIPL

2. Mumbai Indians - @mipaltan

3. Kolkata Knight Riders - @KKRiders

While Russell and KKR did rake in the accolades, Virat Kohli received some flak for his side’s performances. Ok, not some, quite a bit. As a result, he was the most mentioned player on the platform.

Most mentioned players:

1. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli)

2. M.S.Dhoni (@msdhoni)

3. K L Rahul (@klrahul11)

Here are the most trended hashtags related to IPL in week 2:

Top trended hashtags:

1. #Yellove

2. #OneFamily

Its been 6 years since he retired from cricket but the chant never gets old... Never will ...Sachin Sachin for life💙 #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/K3sAB75bEd — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 4, 2019

3. #KKRHaiTaiyaar

