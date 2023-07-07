"SaathSaathForever" - Suryakumar Yadav's wife shares adorable photograph on wedding anniversary 

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on Friday, July 7. The cricket star's wife shared an adorable Instagram story on the special day.

Devisha posted a lovely picture from their wedding. Along with the photograph, she also added a sweet message. Wishing Suryakumar a happy anniversary, she wrote:

"Special day. SaathSaathForever!"

Screenshot of Devisha Shetty's Instagram story.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty first met when they were studying at R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. After dating for a few years, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2016.

On the cricketing front, Suryakumar is currently representing West Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2023. The dynamic batter smashed an impressive half-century in the second innings of the first semi-final against Central Zone, scoring 52 runs off 58 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav was named India's T20I vice-captain for West Indies series

Following a short break after India's World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia, the Men in Blue will return to action as they tour West Indies for a multi-format series.

India and West Indies will compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Suryakumar is part of India's two white-ball squads. It is worth mentioning that he has been named vice-captain of the side for the T20I fixtures.

The swashbuckling batter was in top form in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). With 605 runs to his name from 16 outings, he was the leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.

India's squad for West Indies tour

Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

T20I: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes