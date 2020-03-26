Sachin Tendulkar taught me how to be humble and disciplined: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma spoke about how Sachin Tendulkar has been a massive influence in shaping the opener's career.

Sharma also claimed that he still remains optimistic of the IPL taking place sometime later this year.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Sachin Tendulkar

In a recently held Instagram Live session hosted by former England captain Kevin Pietersen, ace Indian opener Rohit Sharma claimed that Sachin Tendulkar has been an inspirational figure in his life.

Pietersen caught up with Rohit Sharma in a candid chat as the duo discussed the IPL, Sharma's career trajectory, fitness regimes during this lockdown period and their mutual love for wildlife.

Sharma spoke about how he was looking forward to the Bumrah-Boult combination in the IPL and was also optimistic of the IPL taking place this year despite the multiple delays in schedule.

The Mumbai Indians captain also stressed on how much of an impact Sachin Tendulkar has had on his life right from a very young age.

"I grew up watching Tendulkar. I learned so many things by reading his book, which inspired me to play at the highest level. The name of the book is 'The Making of a cricketer', in that book his journey is mentioned. Through all the hardships he's gone through, it was never easy for him to reach the level he did," he said.

The 32-year-old opening batsman also gave credit to Tendulkar for teaching him how to be grounded, despite achieving success at the international level.

"The most important thing I learned is being humble and at the same time discliplined as well. You tend to slip away but that hasn't happened with him. That is something that I try and bring into my routine. Sky is the limit and there is no end to anything, " Sharma added.