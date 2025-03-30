Sai Sudharsan vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 27 IPL matches

Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli will face each other as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, April 2, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this clash.

Sai Sudharsan has impressed for Gujarat this season, building on his performance from last year. Virat Kohli also began the IPL 2025 season on a positive note.

The left-handed batter from GT has scored 137 runs from two matches so far at an average of 68.50 and a strike-rate of 167.07, with two half-centuries. Meanwhile, Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders but struggled to get going against the Chennai Super Kings.

Sai Sudharsan will be expected to carry on his brilliant form against RCB in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the star RCB batter will aim to get back in touch when they play at home. That said, here is a comparison of their stats in the IPL after their first 27 games.

Comparing the stats of Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli after 27 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. He has amassed 8094 runs from 254 matches in his career, having played all his games for RCB from the start of the league in 2008. In his first 27 matches, he managed to score just 380 runs.

On the other hand, Sai is way ahead of Kohli after his first 27 IPL matches. Playing all of these for the Gujarat Titans, the left-handed batter has already scored 1171 runs, making a brilliant start to his career in the T20 league. IPL 2025 is only his fifth season so far.

Player Matches Innings Runs B Sai Sudharsan 27 27 1171 Virat Kohli 27 23 380

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Virat Kohli has an overall average of 38.91 and a strike-rate of 132.01 from 254 matches in the IPL. However, looking at his numbers from his first 27 IPL games, the right-hander had an average of 18.09 and a strike-rate of 108.26.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan is miles ahead of Kohli in terms of average and strike rate after the first 27 IPL matches. The left-hander has an impressive average of 48.79 and a strike-rate of 141.93. He has started brilliantly as compared to Kohli.

Player Matches Average Strike-rate B Sai Sudharsan 27 48.79 141.93 Virat Kohli 27 18.09 108.26

#3 Most 50 + scores

Virat Kohli has scored 56 half-centuries and eight centuries in the IPL in his career so far from 254 matches. Talking about his first 27 IPL games, Kohli had just one half-century, a 32-ball 50 against the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 IPL in Newlands.

Sai Sudharsan has been way more consistent in his first 27 IPL matches. He has scored eight fifties and also has a century to his name. His highest score came last season against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, when he scored a 51-ball 103 at a strike-rate of 201.96.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score B Sai Sudharsan 27 8 1 103 Virat Kohli 27 1 0 50

Conclusion

Virat Kohli is probably the biggest batter in IPL history, with over 8000 runs and a record eight hundreds as well. However, 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan has been extremely consistent and impressive in his short IPL career so far.

Looking at the numbers of the two batters from their first 27 games in the league, the left-hander is way ahead of Kohli in terms of runs scored, average, strike-rate, as well as fifty-plus scores in the league.

Sai has been in solid form this season, having scored two half-centuries from as many games. He has been a key part of the Gujarat Titans' batting lineup over the past few seasons.

As GT and RCB clash in the IPL 2025 season, it will be important for Sudharsan to maintain his form, while Virat Kohli will have a key role to play in his side's first home game of the season.

