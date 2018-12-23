×
Sanju Samson ties the knot

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
14   //    23 Dec 2018, 12:16 IST

Sanju Samson got married earlier this week
Sanju Samson got married earlier this week

What's the story?

Talented Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson married his longtime girlfriend Charulatha in a private ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, near Trivandrum. No one from the cricketing fraternity was invited for the wedding between the former classmates.

The Background

24-year-old Sanju Samson and Charulatha completed their graduation from Mar Ivanios College where they fell in love with each other. After being in a relationship for a period of 5 years, both got their consent from their respective families and Sanju revealed this decision in September this year.

The details

Sanju Samson is a Christian and Charulatha is a Hindu Nair and the marriage has been solemnized under the Special Marriage Act. Sanju Samson is the son on Samson Viswanath who served the Delhi Police department and was also a good football player for the Delhi Police team. Charulatha is the daughter of B Ramesh Kumar who works as the chief news editor at leading publication Mathrubhoomi.

The wedding was followed by a grand reception at Girideepam Convention Centre in Trivandrum which saw many celebrities attend to give blessings to the newly married couple.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the ceremony and wished Sanju Samson and Charulatha on their wedlock. Sanju Samson's long-time mentor and current coach of the India A and India U-19 squad- Rahul Dravid also attended the wedding reception in Trivandrum. Sanju Samson has spent many years playing under the tutorship of Rahul Dravid in both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils.

While Sanju Samson is an active cricketer, Charulatha is pursuing her post graduation right now. Sanju Samson is playing for his state team- Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and will continue his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season. He has played only 1 match for India so far and will look for more opportunities.

