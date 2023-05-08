"Script King"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's victory in dramatic last-ball thriller vs RR in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in the 52nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur played host to the game. SRH kept their IPL 2023 campaign alive courtesy of the win.

After opting to bat first, RR notched up a mammoth total of 214/2. Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66*) starred for them in the batting department. Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) played a blazing cameo in the powerplay. SRH bowlers, meanwhile, had a forgettable day at the office.

In response, Anmolpreet Singh (33) and Abhishek Sharma (55) gave a brisk start with their 51-run partnership. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Amolpreet in the sixth over to give RR their first breakthrough. Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma then put on a 65-run partnership to set a platform for the steep chase.

Abhishek perished in the 13th over after finishing his second half-century of the season. Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 12 balls) came in at No. 4 and injected much-needed momentum with a couple of big hits with his cameo.

Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game in RR's favor by scalping three big wickets of Klaasen, Tripathi, and Markram in his successive overs. Glenn Phillips (25) and Abdul Samad (17*) produced a grand finish to help SRH win the match off the final ball.

Player of the Match Phillips reflected on the win after the match, saying:

"We're all doing our job and I'm glad that I could do what the team required at such a crucial stage. I held on to my nerves and backed myself to clear the ropes. Did it thrice, found the boundary once and pulled things towards us quite significantly I suppose."

He added:

"The ball I got out to was perhaps the most easy one to put away, but that's how it goes I guess. Have to come back again and produce a winning performance again now."

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring IPL 2023 contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals Sunday. They expressed their joy through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Aapki Sunday night boring nahi hone dunga :) Aapki Sunday night boring nahi hone dunga :) https://t.co/bvYBFsFDbR

The SunRisers Hyderabad will next face LSG on Saturday, May 13. RR, meanwhile, will face KKR on Thursday, May 11.

Poll : 0 votes