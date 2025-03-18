"Sending in Bhajji and Chahar creates a bit of chaos" - When MS Dhoni reasoned out a batting order change during CSK vs KXIP match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni had once revealed why he sent Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar ahead in the batting order in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. This was during a clash between CSK and KXIP (now PBKS) during the 2018 season.

Chasing 154 runs for a win, CSK were in early trouble as they were reduced to 27/3 in the fifth over. While it was expected that either MS Dhoni or Dwayne Bravo would walk out next, surprisingly, Harbhajan was sent to the crease. Punjab had to restrict CSK to 100 runs or less to qualify for the playoffs.

Ankit Rajpoot was bowling a fine spell in that game. Harbhajan managed to see his spell out before getting dismissed. CSK were 58/4 when he was sent back to the hut. To everyone's surprise once again, Deepak Chahar walked out to bat instead of Dhoni.

Chahar scored 39 runs off 20 balls in that much, playing a key role with the bat. MS Dhoni finally came in once Chahar was dismissed and remained unbeaten on 16 off 7 balls to finish the game as CSK won by five wickets in the end.

Later, Dhoni revealed that they sent in two pinch hitters to throw the Punjab bowlers off their lines and lengths, trying to create some chaos in the middle.

"Sending in Bhajji [Harbhajan] and Chahar creates a bit of chaos. The bowlers all of a sudden bowl yorkers, offcutters, and bouncers. When [top-order] batsmen are batting, they stick to a good line and length, but against Bhajji and Chahar, they lose their line and lengths instead of sticking to the plan. Plus Bhajji and Chahar could come in handy during the playoffs," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

MS Dhoni-led CSK to victory on their return in IPL 2018

CSK were not a part of the IPL for two years from 2016 to 2017 due to controversial reasons.

However, the team returned in 2018 and did so in grand fashion. They finished second on the table after the group stage with nine wins and 18 points from 14 games.

CSK played the first qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won by two wickets to qualify for the final. The MS Dhoni-led side met Hyderabad once again in the final and beat them convincingly by eight wickets to win the game and lift the IPL trophy on their comeback to the league.

