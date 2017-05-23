IPL 2017: Shane Bond and Mitchell McClenaghan heap praise on Jaspreet Bumrah

The ever-impressive Jaspreet Bumrah has earned the adulation of his teammate, coach and the fans after his impressive performances for MI.

by gsubhash.chandra2792 News 23 May 2017, 21:56 IST

Jaspreet Bumrah played a key role in MI’s success this year

What’s the story?

Jaspreet Bumrah, who is the new go-to man for Mumbai Indians (MI), had a great run as he bagged 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.35 in IPL 2017. Crediting his remarkable performances this season, MI’s bowling coach, Shane Bond and fellow teammate Mitchell McClenaghan have heaped praise on the speedster’s abilities.

When asked about Bumrah’s performance, Bond said, “Just a brilliant bowler isn’t he? He’s been in pressure situations time and again and at 23, he keeps stepping up.”

The Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan too seemed very impressed with the Indian pacer as he talked highly of Bumrah after the final. “You guys have to realise what a superstar he is going to be in the future,” he opined.

The context

Jaspreet Bumrah backed up an impressive IPL last year with a brilliant IPL 10. With Lasith Malinga’s performances slightly fading away, Bumrah stepped up to handle the pressure of bowling the most difficult overs and was exceptional in taking up the mantle.

The youngster took his game to a new level on the night of the final as he helped MI defend a low score of 129.

The heart of the matter

Over the past two years, Bumrah has grown as a bowler and has shouldered the responsibility of bowling the death overs for both MI and India. MI have benefited hugely by his consistency in bowling accurate yorkers at the death as he has helped them defend low scores on many occasions.

With such little experience, the Ahmadabad pacer has shown great maturity and composure under crunch situations. He has managed to tie down even the best batsmen of T20 format with his variations. It is pleasing for an Indian fan to see him get appreciated for his efforts.

What’s next?

Bumrah’s focus will soon shift to the upcoming edition of Champions Trophy which will be played in England and Wales. The IPL success must have boosted his confidence and the quickie will look to continue his great form.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are at the peak of their powers and Bumrah joining them has formed a formidable bowling attack for India. The trio would look to do their best and help India defend the coveted trophy.

Author’s take

It is great to see a legend such as Shane Bond talk highly of India’s young bowler and also McClenaghan, who has worked closely with Bumrah.

The 23-year-old has done a great job for India in shorter formats. And in his brief career, the highly-talented pacer has impressed everyone. As an ardent fan of Indian Cricket, it is great to see a young bowler being so reliable and winning games for the country.

Given the rate at which he is progressing, it would be safe to say that he could go on to become a legend of the game.