Shashank Singh - not an imposter

After Shashank Singh completed his half-century on Thursday, the stadium's big screen flashed, "SHASHANK REDEMPTION." The middle-order batter certainly let the world know about his abilities and came back strong after a mistaken identity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

At the post-match presentation, Shashank expressed his happiness about taking the Punjab Kings (PBKS) home in a cliffhanger.

"I am the best in the world when I go to bat. I don't see the bowler; I just see the ball and react to it," he said.

Having featured in the playing XI from the first game this season, Shashank received the backing from captain Shikhar Dhawan and company to unleash his natural game. Although the 32-year-old could not make the opportunity count in his first match (against Delhi Capitals), he displayed flashes of brilliance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 21* off 8.

Thereafter, he returned with a moderate innings of 9* off 7 against Lucknow Super Giants, as the team fell short of 21 runs.

However, April 4 was a different day, as the Chhattisgarh-born demonstrated his maturity to stay until the end and clinch a thriller for his side.

Chasing 200, Shashank Singh arrived at the crease when Punjab were at 70-4 in the ninth over. With the experienced batters back in the dressing room and an asking rate of around 12, Punjab were facing a certain defeat.

However, with a fearless approach, Shashank made his intentions clear and soon made the bad balls count. It all started when the prolific batter slammed two fours and a six off Umesh Yadav in the 11th over.

Although Jitesh Sharma (16) was dismissed early, debutant Ashutosh Sharma (31) supported Shashank well.

With just seven needed off the last over, Shashank sealed the game and remained unbeaten on a sensational 61 off 29, with six fours and four sixes.

He also helped the Punjab Kings to break the unique record of chasing down most (6) 200+ totals in the IPL history.

However, Shashank Singh's entry into Punjab's setup wasn't as memorable as he would have liked. In the IPL 2024 auction, the franchise snapped him in an accelerated round but soon tried to convince the auctioneer Mallika Sagar that they didn't want the player.

It all happened due to confusion between two players named Shashank Singh. The other was the 20-year-old from Bengal, who earlier went unsold. However, Punjab clarified on X that the 32-year-old was always on their radar. Shashank replied to Punjab's post and thanked them for trusting (or not) him.

"It’s All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!"

Certainly, Shashank Singh proved his caliber as a clutch player and further solidified Punjab Kings' chances of having a deeper run in 2024.

Difficult Journey of Shashank Singh

The middle-order batter made his domestic debut in 2015 for Mumbai. After playing only 15 List-A matches and three T20 matches and being unable to find a permanent place amid tough competition, he got frustrated and plied his trade for the Puducherry team in the 2018-19 season.

However, Shashank returned to his place of birth, Chhattisgarh (CG), where he found home. The irony was that Shashank Singh contributed 40 off 43 and took two wickets, as Chhattisgarh beat Mumbai for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in September 2019.

Along with making his first-class debut in December 2019, he was provided ample opportunities across formats. Sensing trust from the team management, Shashank donned the perfect all-rounder's hat for CG, playing a finisher role and taking wickets with his right-arm pace.

He was finally picked by SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 auction. That season, the 32-year-old stole the limelight by hammering three consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson.

However, due to inconsistency, he could only feature in four games and was later released. Shashank was sensational in the 2023 domestic season, becoming the first Indian batter to score 150+ runs and take five wickets in a List-A match. He achieved the feat against Manipur, where he slammed 152 off 113, and returned with figures of 5/20.

From 2015 to 2024, it has been a difficult journey for Shashank Singh. However, it's 'Onwards and Upwards' for the star batter, as he looks in sublime touch in the ongoing IPL season.