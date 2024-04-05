"The Shashank Redemption" - Fans react to Shashank Singh's heroics in PBKS' successful run chase over GT in IPL 2024 

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Shashank Singh played a match-winning knock of 61 runs off 29 deliveries to help his side chase down a mammoth 200-run target against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He was adjudged the player of the match for his heroic innings that included six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 210.34.

Shashank Singh had come out to bat following Sam Curran's dismissal with the score reading 70-4 in the ninth over of the run chase. GT had firm control over the proceedings, but the right-handed batter's explosive start, beginning with a 17-run-over off Umesh Yadav, instilled life into the contest.

He was aided by cameos from Jitesh Sharma and impact sub Ashutosh Sharma, and he remained till the end to push PBKS over the finish line with one ball to spare.

Shashank Singh had made the headlines during the 2024 IPL mini-auction after PBKS apparently desired to acquire his namesake at the event. Although the franchise have asserted that the 32-year-old was the player on their radar throughout, the allegations failed to die down.

However, with this knock, such claims will cease to exist as fans praised the performance in unison on social media. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"When I bat, I feel I am the best in the world" -Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh has been a thorn in GT's side, as he had struck a six-ball 25-run cameo during the 2022 season, when he was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team.

This time around he took on the likes of Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan to help PBKS attain two crucial points and avoid their third loss on the trot.

Shashank Singh had begun the 2024 season with a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He followed that up with a solid eight-ball cameo against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which yielded 21 runs.

"It is still sinking in, you visualise things before and it feels unreal. I play cricketing shots and the coach told me to react to the ball and play accordingly. The wicket was really good, it was a mixed soil wicket and both teams scoring 200 shows the character of the game. (On facing Rashid and co.) They are legends of the game but when I bat, I feel I am the best in the world. I react to the ball and not to the bowlers. The coaches and the management backed me. I played at SRH a couple of years ago and it was a pretty good experience as well," he said during the post-match presentation

PBKS are scheduled to play their second home game of the season next against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, April 7.