Shikhar Dhawan reportedly unhappy with SRH

Daiwik Tadikonda FOLLOW ANALYST News 123 // 21 Oct 2018, 18:25 IST

Shikhar Dhawan is reportedly unhappy with SRH. The prolific left-hand southpaw has been one of the most consistent Indian batsmen in the tournament, since its inception. Shikhar is seeking a move away from the Hyderabad based franchise. Dhawan is said to be unhappy with his low pay and some sources say that he had an argument with coach Tom Moody as well.

Shikhar Dhawan wasn't retained by SRH last year but was bought for 5.2 Crore Rupees using the RTM card. Mumbai lost the bid as a result of this.

One of the most successful SRH batsman.

As per the rule, the teams could retain 3 players and SRH decided to go with Warner (12 crores) and Bhuvaneswar Kumar (8.5 crores).

The Mumbai Mirror report which revealed Dhawan's dissatisfaction with his franchise, read

"Dhawan is not happy in Sunrisers Hyderabad and has expressed his desire to leave.” While he still has 3 years to go as per his contract, a move can certainly be forced. As far as the argument goes, reports suggest that Dhawan insisted his coach on retaining him as the number 1 or 2 player as he is one of the top 4 players when it comes to limited overs, in the Indian Cricket team.

Dhawan's likely destination is Mumbai Indians and SRH is already said to be negotiating a deal with MI. “That’s right. If we get a couple of good players as a trade-off, we’re open to it,” a Sunrisers official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. SRH is also trying for a deal with the Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils.

Yesterday, the Mumbai Indians confirmed the arrival of South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock as the first trade of the window. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released by the Rohit Sharma-led side as well.