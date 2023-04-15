Shikhar Dhawan’s Sportiqo stocks jump after captain’s knock against SRH

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fever underway, Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, continues evaluating the stocks of players. Through Sportiqo, fans can invest or trade in players, similar to trading like stocks.

Virat Kohli's half-century, albeit in a losing effort, saw him among the top gainers this week.

Analyzing the stocks of players after week two of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan has emerged as the highest gainer. His current price stands at 271.67, while his IPO price (price of the stock before IPL 2023 started) was 151.5. Dhawan’s stocks have seen a 79 percent change. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), albeit in a losing cause.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is second on the list. His current price stands at 265.45, while his IPO price was 151.8838. The cricketer’s stock price has changed by 75%. The right-hander scored an impressive 40 not out against Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis, his opening partner Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals (DC) vice-captain Axar Patel complete the list of top five gainers. Du Plessis’ current price is 261.38, while his IPO price was 167.66 (56%). Kohli’s price has increased from 162.2868 to 226.71 (40%). Speaking of Axar, his current price is 195.19, while his IPO price was 141.4808 (38%).

Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar continue to top the 'Going Down' charts for a second week in a row.

Now, looking at the five biggest losing stocks of the second week, RCB pacer Harshal Patel remains on top of the list. He went for 48 runs in his four overs while picking up two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He also missed the run-out of Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end. Harshal’s current price is at 71.95, while his IPL price was 133.32, a change of -46%.

Patel is followed by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar who has struggled with the ball and finds himself out again with another injury. Chahar’s IPO price was 120.6748, while his current price stands at a disappointing 68.77 (-43 %).

Avesh Khan, Jason Holder and Kuldeep Yadav feature in the list of top five losing stocks after week two of IPL 2023. Avesh’s current price is 63.03, while his IPO price was 108.07 (-42%). Further, Holder’s current price is 83.14, while his IPO stood at 128.27 (-35%). As for Kuldeep, his stocks have fallen by 33%, from his IPO price of 128.27 to his current price of 86.28.

Top-performing stocks based on points

Batters dominate the top-performing stocks yet again.

Looking at the list of top five performers based on points, Dhawan leads the list with 149.50 points. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler (129.20) and Du Plessis (127.00). Gaikwad (123.80) and Kohli (81.20) round off the top five in this section.

How Sportiqo’s point system works

Sportiqo has a performance ranking system in place. An algorithm examines batting, bowling and fielding statistics and assigns an index rating to each cricketer. Players earn points for every ball that they participate in as a batter or bowler.

For batters, they are positive points for boundaries and negative points for dot balls and dismissals have negative points. Similarly, for bowlers, wickets and dot balls have positive points whereas boundaries and extras (no-balls and wides) carry negative points.

