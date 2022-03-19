“If I do well in the IPL, I can get into the side” - Shikhar Dhawan on T20 World Cup 2022 chances

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has asserted that he could find a spot in the T20 World Cup 2022 if he does well in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 36-year-old was dropped from the T20 squad for the World Cup that was held in the UAE last year. He hasn’t represented India in a T20I since the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.

In an interview with the Times of India, the left-hander stated that he hasn’t set any specific goals. He, however, admitted that the IPL could help him win a T20 World Cup berth in Australia later in the year. Dhawan said:

“The T20 World Cup is coming. I know that if I do well in the IPL, I can get into the side. I am a very process-driven person. I don’t set goals. Till the time, I am enjoying my game, it works best for me. And I’m in that space right now. So, I’m making sure my process is very strong, and I automatically achieve all that I need to. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t (making World Cup squad) – time will tell. But I won’t allow any of that to affect my state of mind."

The southpaw had two impressive seasons for Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020 and 2021, scoring 618 and 587 runs respectively. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. Dhawan will not turn out for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who purchased him for ₹8.25 crore. Asked about the franchise change, the experienced cricketer stated:

“I am happy to be part of Punjab Kings. I am a Punjabi boy, so of course, the connection is already strong. Like Delhi, Punjab is also home. From childhood, I have been fond of Punjabi songs. Being from a Punjabi family, I also speak the language. I believe the connection with the fans is already there. At the same time, it’s a good opportunity for both me and the team to make a strong statement in the IPL. We have a balanced team. We are going to have a great season.”

Dhawan has so far featured in 192 IPL games, amassing 5784 runs at an average of 34.84 and a strike rate of 126.64.

“I now believe in contribution, not in competition” - Shikhar Dhawan on mindset change

Unlike some other Indian cricketers, the left-hander gets put under the scanner after a handful of failures. Apart from T20, he is no longer part of the Test outfit as well. He was recently demoted when the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contracts were announced.

Asked how tough it is to keep performing without thinking of the bigger picture, the batter explained:

“Right now, I am not in the T20 side or Test side, but playing the IPL is a great opportunity. I’m earning good money. I have seen the ups and downs, playing for the Indian team these last ten-odd years. There were times I would be desperate when I was about to get out of the side. I used to compete aggressively. But as I have grown, I have let go of many things.”

Elaborating on how a mindset change has helped him deal with uncontrollable aspects, he added:

“I don’t compete with anyone anymore. I’ve stopped chasing. When I began to change my thought processes, everything around me began to change. I now believe in contribution, not in competition. I believe if I am performing at a good level, things will always come to me. And even if it doesn’t, it’s fine. I see things very differently.”

Dhawan was Team India’s leading run-getter during the ODI series in South Africa. He scored 169 runs in three matches at an average of 56.33 even as the Men in Blue were whitewashed 0-3.

Edited by Samya Majumdar